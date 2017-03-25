Prosecution claims woman killed mom for trying to stop her party lifestyle: Part 3

More
Another suggested motive was that Noura Jackson wanted money allegedly left behind by her father.
7:51 | 03/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecution claims woman killed mom for trying to stop her party lifestyle: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46362658,"title":"Prosecution claims woman killed mom for trying to stop her party lifestyle: Part 3","duration":"7:51","description":"Another suggested motive was that Noura Jackson wanted money allegedly left behind by her father.","url":"/2020/video/prosecution-claims-woman-killed-mom-stop-party-lifestyle-46362658","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.