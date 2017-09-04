Transcript for Psychic Con Victim Forgives Those Who Stole Nearly $15M From Him

Reporter: The federal courthouse in Portland. Southwest salmon street. Ralph Raines is a fish out of water. Now almost bankrupt by the family of fraudsters he bankrolled. The amount they stole from him is staggering. More than $15 million. But, astonishingly, he doesn't blame them. I have very good memories from them. We did a lot of things together. And, you know, with my dad. And Giorgio. Reporter: That sentiment made the prosecutors' job harder. As they were working to win a conviction, Ralph was writing them notes like this one, insisting "I am not a victim." There's that handwritten note. I'm not a victim. We were not surprised at all that Mr. Raines would come in multiple times to cover for Rachel lee. Reporter: The handwriting is Ralph's. But the words come straight from Rachel. When Rachel lee realized that the meeting that Mr. Raines had with agents hadn't stopped our investigation, it was then that she began to work with him to craft the letter that you referred to. Reporter: How is that possible? For ten years, Rachel lee brainwashed Ralph Raines Jr. It's unclear what he understood at the time. Reporter: The brainwashing so complete that at the sentencing hearing, Raines actually takes the stand. Raising his ring finger high, to prove to everyone he still loves his wife. Even though she and her family took him for all he was worth. And he's still wearing his wedding ring. Yes. That's the most heartbreaking of all, you know. Maybe the day he takes it off we can all breathe a sigh of relief. Reporter: He hasn't taken it off yet. Mary gave me the ring. I view myself as I, I was married to her. Reporter: That, even after an unorthodox meeting just prior to Porsha lee's sentencing. Ralph Raines Jr. Had never before seen Mary marks out of disguise. So the prosecutors agreed to a sit-down where the bogus bride would reveal all. She wore the hat and the wig and then she took it off. Correct. Reporter: But he's still not convinced. I view Mary as a real person. Reporter: In court, Porsha lee claims she's a victim. Betrayed by her mother, forced to wear that disguise. The judge doesn't completely buy it. She had an opportunity to stop this years ago and she chose to stay engaged in the fraud. She chose to play a fake wife for years. Reporter: 25-year-old Porsha is sentenced to 33 months in prison. Roughly 2 1/2 years. Blancey gets 24 months. 2 years. A reduced sentence because he cooperated. He promises to pay Ralph back. Which may take a while, as blancey was last seen selling cheesesteaks from this trailer. Under the alias of Gino. Rachel lee, the mastermind, gets the longest sentence of all. 100 months in prison. About 8 years. Amazingly, Ralph Raines wishes only the best to the gang who stole $15 million from him. I want them all to get out and do well. Yes. Start leading a Normal life. I want them to do well honestly. Reporter: He still wishes he could play a role in the life of the boy whose companionship meant more to him than money. Little georgia now lives in California with his real mom, Porsha's sister. Ralph hopes he was a good influence. I do have an interest in Giorgio even though he's probably not my child, because I took the boy in and I had a relationship with the boy. Reporter: Ralph Raines now has a court-approved conservator, someone to protect any money Ralph recovered from the sale of the cars, the real estate, and other assets from any future swindlers. It's going to be several million dollars by the time we get it back to him. Reporter: But nowhere close to $15 million. Nowhere close. Reporter: Ralph will have enough to live on quite comfortably for the rest of his days. I expect to live another five to ten years. I just want to watch the trees grow. Reporter: The Raines' tree farm may be gone, along with most of his inheritance. But Ralph isn't bitter. They may have taken his trees, but Ralph says his roots are still here. Having this much ground clear cut, it's kind of interesting because this is how the place looked when my dad bought it. And one more note, the prison doors, before they were closed, the U.S. Attorney tells us that Rachel had another victim on the hook.

