Reporter: His beloved Douglas firs have been clear cut. His father's legacy, gone. But Ralph Raines Jr. Appears to have no idea where the money went. When we were up at the tree farm with detective Floyd, Ralph refused to talk to us. Are you -- I will not talk. Reporter: But late last week he had a change of heart, opening up to one of our producers. We have a sustainable certified forest. Reporter: Mostly he wanted to talk about trees. He explained there was plenty he couldn't discuss about the case. I'm going to be quiet on that. Yeah. My lawyers told me to say nothing. Reporter: But then he invited us up to his house for a longer chat, discussing his side of that first encounter with the task force. And he says, "Let me show you some things." Reporter: They went down the list -- expensive cars he'll never drive. Vacations he never took. Mansions he'll never live in. And I said, "Well, I got Rachel taking care of a lot of my affairs." He was just completely checked out on the money side. Yeah. Didn't want to deal with it, gave it to Rachel. "Let Rachel deal with it, she's taking care of me." And he said, "She is not." And well, I was willing to listen to them. I felt we had a problem. Reporter: Investigators now worry that by confronting Ralph, they have tipped their hand. Right after they spoke with him the very first time, they realized that he was going to immediately go to Rachel lee about the allegations. Reporter: Sure enough, they were right. I sprung this on Rachel. And Rachel, jaw dropped. Reporter: The detectives move fast, getting a search warrant for that psychic shop in Canby, which turns out to be a treasure trove of evidence. We found rolexes, we found expensive-looking jewelry, we found valuable coins. Reporter: But there's more than just bling. Investigators discover what appear to be disguises. We found two different sets of blonde wigs. The second blonde wig we found was tucked in between the mattress and the bed frame. And it also had a pair of glasses and a hat with it. Reporter: Blonde wig, glasses and a hat. That description fits Mary marks to a tee. Investigators now make a hair-raising discovery that blows the case wide open. Ralph's bookkeeper bride Mary marks is really Rachel's daughter Porsha lee. Rachel lee used her own teenage daughter to scam Ralph Raines, Jr. Reporter: Yup. Take a look at this Halloween photo. Ralph's not the only one wearing a costume. Remember that "Chance meeting" at the airport? Planned to perfection by Rachel, who pimped out her own daughter to seduce Ralph and become his wife, a charade Porsha somehow managed to keep up for seven years. Putting on the wig -- and the british accent. You can hear it here. Happy birthday to you. Reporter: A major player in the scam -- and it turns out she was a minor. At the time that Rachel lee enticed her daughter to become part of this fraud scheme, Porsha lee was 17 years old. Reporter: And what about that exquisitely-named child Giorgio Armani, supposedly conceived through artificial insemination? He's another stand-in, a grandchild of Rachel lee from a different daughter. At one point, Mary even wore a fake baby bump. So this wasn't just one person scamming an elderly person. This was a whole family preying upon one man. And they were all playing different parts in the scheme. Reporter: One more revelation. Turns out there's a very real person named Mary marks, tracing back to the trunk of this twisted family tree. Rachel lee's biological mother is named Mary marks. If you're going to open a bank account, and you're going to transfer property, it helps to have a real name, and it helps that that person is somewhat in your family. Reporter: Even though the scam is unraveling fast, Ralph is still caught in the web, Rachel still spinning lies to try and explain things. And she said, "Yes, I spent a lot of money on myself." And she said, "Yes, I did accumulate a gambling debt. We had so many cock-and-bull stories, I didn't know what to think. Reporter: At the one-horse tavern in this one-horse town, the locals said it was obvious this acorn didn't fall from this tree. You didn't think it was his kid? No. How come? Didn't look like it. Reporter: They tried to tell Ralph, but he wouldn't listen. I told him, I said I didn't think that was his child, kid. Reporter: And what did he say? He said, "Yes it is." Reporter: He believed it? Yeah. Reporter: Authorities say they never raised the alarm. The reason it got so bad was -- I didn't get enough good advice on what to do and what I can't do. Reporter: It sounds like there's plenty of people who should have known better, people that should have been watching out for him. There are a number of people who could have intervened at an earlier date and who didn't. Reporter: It was about this time Raines hired a new lawyer, Brett hall. Brett hall, that's right. Yeah. Reporter: Did he have a clear sense as to how much he had lost? No. He didn't have any idea. But even at that point, again, he was still very much under the influence and control of Rachel lee. Reporter: In fact, after investigators explain the full extent of the scam, Ralph goes missing. When Brett hall can't get in touch with Ralph, he contacts the prosecutor. I said, donna, "If you don't take these people into custody, there's nothing I can do." And he communicated to us that the only way that we could ensure the victim's safety at that time was to make sure that Rachel lee was arrested. Reporter: You were concerned that he was going to get killed? The victim's attorney was concerned for his client's safety. Reporter: That's when the agents race up to bend, Oregon, to the psychic shop where Ralph had his first consultation with Rachel a decade ago. Agents in bulletproof vests move quickly toward the house. Inside they find Rachel and Porsha, bags packed, looking like they are about to embark on a "Thelma and louise"-style getaway. Their bags were packed. It looked like they were going away. They had what we called burner phones. They had gotten rid of their traceable iPhones and had disposable phones. Porsha lee had $36,000 in cash in her underwear at the time. Reporter: In her underwear? In three rolls in her underwear. Reporter: No sign of Ralph. But out back, they find him. Not at his best. I would describe him as disheveled. I had met him on two prior occasions and he didn't recognize me even when I introduced myself. Reporter: Property owner randy Sargeant shows me the room where they found him. The heir to a multi-million dollar timber fortune -- living in a converted garage. Not exactly a multi-million dollar home, huh? No, it's not. Reporter: The irs agents lead mother and daughter out in handcuffs. First Porsha, then Rachel. Later, blancey turns himself in. Prosecutors claim they took advantage of a farmer and burned through millions of dollars. Reporter: We notice a picture, a smiling Ralph Raines, Jr. With the young boy he loved like a son. I have very good memories from them. Reporter: Up next -- judgment day for the scammers. Mary marks unmasked. And then she took it off. Correct. Reporter: But even now, with the scam exposed, Ralph Raines is still in love with Mary marks, his bogus bride. I can say this -- I view Mary as a real person. Reporter: His blind devotion now threatens to torpedo the case. I am not a victim. Reporter: When we come back.

