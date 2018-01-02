-
Now Playing: Who Is Slender Man? Fictional Horror Character Explained
-
Now Playing: Teen who pleaded guilty in Slender Man stabbing case to remain in institutional care for 25 years, judge says
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' case: Moms on visiting daughters who tried to kill classmate
-
Now Playing: The Slender Man Attack - A 2020 Exclusive Airs Friday Night at 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: The repercussions from Nassar sexual abuse case: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Larry Nassar defends himself in court: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Missed opportunities to sound the alarm on Nassar: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Former gymnast who decided to step forward about Nassar: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Top athletes recall Nassar molesting them during treatment: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 'Army of survivors' break their silence at Nassar sentencing: Part 1
-
Now Playing: 13 siblings allegedly held captive at home by parents: Part 1
-
Now Playing: The Turpin children's aunt describes living with the family: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Prosecutor on conditions in the house where the 13 kids lived: Part 3
-
Now Playing: What 'Wolfpack' mom, brothers would say to Turpin children: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Siblings allegedly held captive were homeschooled: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Where siblings allegedly held captive are today: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un's half-brother dies after being smeared with nerve agent at airport: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Former bodyguard on what Kim Jong Un's isolated childhood was like: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Dennis Rodman on his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un targeted those suspected of being disloyal: Part 4