'Slender Man' case: Moms on visiting daughters who tried to kill classmate

More
Though both Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser entered a guilty plea, they were then found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
1:37 | 02/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Slender Man' case: Moms on visiting daughters who tried to kill classmate
We try to visit at least once a week. And into the weekend again into retreat times. Most children are on the there more urgent for us there are no windows. And the facility in the last. 35 months Annie says you. And made me have it. Forty hours of sex shares. Yeah. Yeah. When the incident happened in May eighth of 2004 Tina. I need so is actually sentenced to that Washington County juvenile detention facility. Forgiveness for clean patients on the she's receiving mental health care she's receiving. The visiting area is this table. And a piece of glass. We can see each other. But we can't touch her I can't quite the way it here I get there. I can't it's closer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52770688,"title":"'Slender Man' case: Moms on visiting daughters who tried to kill classmate","duration":"1:37","description":"Though both Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser entered a guilty plea, they were then found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. ","url":"/2020/video/slender-man-case-moms-visiting-daughters-kill-classmate-52770688","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.