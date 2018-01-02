Transcript for 'Slender Man' case: Moms on visiting daughters who tried to kill classmate

We try to visit at least once a week. And into the weekend again into retreat times. Most children are on the there more urgent for us there are no windows. And the facility in the last. 35 months Annie says you. And made me have it. Forty hours of sex shares. Yeah. Yeah. When the incident happened in May eighth of 2004 Tina. I need so is actually sentenced to that Washington County juvenile detention facility. Forgiveness for clean patients on the she's receiving mental health care she's receiving. The visiting area is this table. And a piece of glass. We can see each other. But we can't touch her I can't quite the way it here I get there. I can't it's closer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.