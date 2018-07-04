Transcript for State witness alleges prosecutor, detectives cut him deal to testify: Part 4

Repor call her the "Underr mother." After 11 agonizing months O survei and seducing juror eight, Jason allo, Doreen Quinn Uliano thinks she's sitting on gold. An admission she says alade on a secret recording Thate should never have Beene jury that convicted R son. By law you're nupposed to be. They read you a listf all the witnesses if now or are affiliated with Tse people in any way. You have to let them know. Hs somebody admitting to you that he lied, which is contempt of court and perj An unbelievable story of a mother trying to get her S out of jail. She goes undercover, a double life Reporter: October 2-- news of 'S undercover exploits become public and the press is in a frenzy. This has to be put down on the record. Reporter: ABCs scores an interview with THA juror,ason allo for "Nightline." With his attorney by his side metimes even in his lap, denies to martin Bashir the things Doreen claims she cau on tape. Number one excuse, I'm prejuded. You're what? I hate Jews. Do your recall saying hing like, "I hate Jews." Not at He would nevey anything LI that. Can you tell me, Jason? I a prejudiced person. Is it the sort hing that you imagine you might'ved in the past? What does, what does that have T with the, with the interview? I'm just askingim a question. But itsn't make sense. Well it does because I'm coming to a point. All right. Go ahead. Don't him. There's no reason to ar a question like that. You seein, in one of the tape rngs you, you say, uh, you Jews. That's, thahat's your interpret of the tape recordings. Repter: And what about that recording where allo seems to T he never should have been on the jat all? Technically by law if I knew that I shodn't have even been on thary. Can you ever remembaying, "I shodn't have been in that jury"? Hn't remember saying that, in. No, D Jason, ever remember N I don't. Dou commit perjury? Absely not. Were you lying to the judge when he Aske you knew anything about - Martin, this is ridiculou is the most ridiculous questis I've ever heard. These questions are nothing but tidbits. Thisa bunch of malarkey! I want get your reaction to this inrview that we did. When you his face what's your rction? Disgust. He Ed a lot of the stuff thatou got him on tape saying. Right. I have the P. Now all's we gotta do is write a motion and submit it T the judge. Rr: And they did just that, fil a motion in 2008 to vacateer son's conn on the grounds ofurorconduct. But after all E months the wine the wire the wooing, doen's hopes are dashed. The judge shoots her motn down in flames -- casting down eliability" of the recordings, andaying there wasno evidence thatallo intentionally lied. He even S Doreen personally denouncing her for "Reckless" and "Vigilante" behavior. He S that you wereuilty of extnary misconduct. Did you go too far? Maybe it was misguided, but definitely not too far. Becausy mother would do it. Ou were painted as somebody who wostop at nothing to subvert the criminal jce system. As long as I follow the law, I don't see anythingng with it. Reporter: So instead of giving uspite the resounding legal tweet -- defeat, in 2012, Doreen decido down. O I decided to investigate each a every person who wrongfully testifigainst my son, and I started off the jailhouse informant. Reporter: That's right guica's one time prison mate turned informant johavitto the prosecution'ar witness. Remember, in damning testimony he claimed that giuca admied to him that hel whipped mark fisher that N before his friend finished him off. This avitto wasally putting the targetht on John giuca's head. Ter: Doreen now sets her sights squarely onto to try to uer why she believes he lied on the stand. This time shturns to a professionalsoned private investigator Jay salpeter. I contacted javitto and asked to meet with him. He was a little apprensive. And how does vestigator like you move forward on uh, getting somebody to ust you? I like to S with, you get more with sugar than spice. Reporter: The retiredypd detective coaxes ao into meeting him in his wte SUV in this bensonhurst nborhood. All the whhis trusty tape recorder is rolling just in case the on has something he wants to get off his chest Well, I was in Riker's island, an and John became good friends. Repor but the jailhouse informant repeathis account that giuca was involved in fisher's Kling. He D tell me Heit the guy on the head with the gun, the kid went down, he start kickin' and punch he did me all that. He's sticking by his jailhouse session. Rigt I'm not ready to start a confrontation with him. Just kit going, let him speak,s a detecte, you learn when you let peospeak, INGs come out. Reporter: The wily pi has a hunch vitto is suffering from a crisis conscience. He's able to lure avitto back into his SUV two weeks later where the ex-cdenly come cln. That so-called jailhouse nfession giuca made? Nevehappened. Avitto admits he fabricated the whole thing. I don't know, what else do you want me say? I just want the truth, that's all. T whole thing was a lie. The whole thing was a lie Yea Reportend there'sther bombell admission avitto Ms that in exchange for his testimony the prosor and the detectives cut him a deal helping him stay out of jail -- even when he violated probation. I had gotten into violations of the program and stuff. And they helped me get out of those. Right. Just to keep me so I can testif And you knew that you were supposed tt you in J right? Right. Reporter: In the years since giuca's conviction, that prosecutor anna-sigga nicolazzi did alrighr herself even becoming one of E high profile legal eagles on TV. I've beensecuting Mrs R 15 years, I've never lost a homicide case. Reporter: B the giuca case raises questions about that perfect record. Was hers a wt-all-costs mentality? Did nicolazzi violate court rules byelling giu defense team or the jury that she heed the informant stay of jail? If it's true that she made promises to this critical tness to help him out in exchange for his tesny and didn't disclit, that's a grave legal sin. You hit the jackpot. We hit ING big. You have a recantation, you have prosecutorial misconductl apped up in one.

