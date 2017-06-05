Where Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas stayed while on the run: Part 4

More
Cummins and Thomas used the fake names John and Joanna and told commune members they were 44 years old and 24 years old.
7:40 | 05/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Where Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas stayed while on the run: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47240807,"title":"Where Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas stayed while on the run: Part 4","duration":"7:40","description":"Cummins and Thomas used the fake names John and Joanna and told commune members they were 44 years old and 24 years old. ","url":"/2020/video/tad-cummins-elizabeth-thomas-stayed-run-part-47240807","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.