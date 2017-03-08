Transcript for Texting suicide victim's aunt on Michelle Carter's guilty conviction

So we just released starts off from his verdict he starts explaining. He sort of going around and and a lot of directions and it sounds at one point that maybe she split it put it. What's going on in your heart as he's reading this explanation. I was I was afraid I was afraid to hear what they didn't. On here. They have Howard Phillips back. We hold your breath yes that's very compatible and mice as a seminary in front of me it's like. Catholic thing about this was Conrad. And home. Chesapeake accountable Cassidy and the soon bravely went through all of this you know. And when he came around men. He said what he said. We heard those words. Guilty of involuntary movements on. Which is the I felt good. I know that may seem odd and I know. You know it's. A situation where there are no winners but I felt like we want. I felt late com yeah. I was happy her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.