-
Now Playing: Congresswoman speaks out about alleged sexual harassment in Congress
-
Now Playing: Director James Toback accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Lawmaker introduces Congressional Sexual Harassment Training Act
-
Now Playing: Mark Halperin accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Former coach Craig Carter speaks out about Baillie Gibson case: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Police interrogate U. of Arizona coach about inappropriate relationship with student: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Coach allegedly threatens student in hostile emails, phone calls and outside her class: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Former track star says coach threatened her with a box cutter to her throat: Part 3
-
Now Playing: College athlete, coach disagree whether sexual relationship was consensual: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Baillie Gibson becomes one of the best discus, shot put athletes in the country: Part 1
-
Now Playing: American Muslim children describe prejudice they've faced: Part 6
-
Now Playing: The fight against ISIS's reach on America's youth: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Man goes on mission to behead police officers for ISIS: Part 4
-
Now Playing: How ISIS uses the internet to target young Americans for recruitment: Part 3
-
Now Playing: When former Marine discovered teen son talking to ISIS recruiters: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Example of a counter-narrative ad from Google's 'redirect' initiative
-
Now Playing: Questions remain unanswered about Las Vegas shooting timeline: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Security officer Jesus Campos answers questions about Vegas shooting: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Vegas gunman's motivation remains a mystery weeks after deadly attack: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Conspiracy theories emerge in Las Vegas shooting: Part 4