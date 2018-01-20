Transcript for The Turpin children's aunt describes living with the family: Part 2

Reporter: Newlyweds David and Louise turpin leave west Virginia for Texas. Their fresh start hits younger sister Elizabeth hard. We had a tape player we used to play with, and she left a message on it. And I kept that recording. She was telling me how much she loved me and missed me, before she left. Because she knew she was going a long ways. Reporter: Why Texas? It seems David has a job there, and Elizabeth says they kept up with occasional visits back to West Virginia and things seemed okay. They acted the same around me. David was good to me. She was good to me. Reporter: It's here in Texas where the turpins begin having children, and slowly Elizabeth says visits back home stop, and contact becomes more sporadic. They started having more kids. They became more and more distant and then it got to where by the time they had the fourth one they quit coming in. Reporter: It was during one of those last visits, Elizabeth says, that she asked her sister a question. How about I stay with you for the summer instead of mommy or daddy? Reporter: Elizabeth moves in with Louise, David, and their four young children in this house in Fort Worth, Texas. Soon after, she says, she starts noticing things are a bit off. I remember they were really strict on the oldest daughter. She was bound to her room a lot. They would let her come down and eat meals. She would have to get permission to sit down. She was in the early -- maybe kindergarten, first grade. And she knew that she had to look her mom in the eye, and there had to be a smile between them. And she'd tell her, "Go ahead." And then she would eat, and it was just that same routine. Every day. Reporter: Elizabeth remembers more than just strict rules. She says the kids were kept in their rooms for long stretches of time. Her contact with her nieces and nephews was limited. It was almost like she didn't want me talking' to the kids, and they weren't allowed to talk to me without permission. Reporter: Although she feels uneasy about the situation, she also feels unable to speak up. Maybe I shouldn't question her parenting. I mean, what have I got to offer? I'm 19, 20 years old. I wasn't comfortable with her like I used to be. Reporter: Another startling discovery? She says she finds her sister and brother-in-law drifting away from their strict pentecostal upbringing. They didn't want to bring their kids up in church. They don't trust church people. I do know that she started getting into checking out other religions. They read up on, like, witch doctors and stuff like that. I remember her looking into mormonism, catholics, and mennonites. Reporter: Elizabeth says the turpins adopted a type of hybrid religion -- one she thinks sparks those strict "House rules" -- rules that also apply to Elizabeth. I was told I couldn't make phone calls. I wasn't allowed to have anybody over. I wasn't allowed to tell anybody where I lived. Reporter: Elizabeth says she's allowed to leave the house only for her job in town. She says this is all dictated by one person -- her sister. But she has also begun to notice a strange dynamic between the couple. Louise made all the decisions and he just sat back and watched. It was weird. She always seemed to be in control, but there was always looks between them and he was always sitting back watching. Reporter: But she says when it came to her, David wasn't just a passive observer. As time progressed, he got weird. Very flirty right in front of Louise, so it really made me uncomfortable. He would talk about my shape and different things. It was supposed to all be laughs, but it didn't make me feel comfortable. Reporter: Elizabeth claims it eventually gets much creepier. I hated takin' a shower there. I'd get in the shower and I'd lock the door. And Louise would unlock it with a coat hanger. And they would both come in there and they wouldn't leave until I got outta the shower. They made me get out of the shower in front of them. I was naked. But he never touched me. I wanna get that on the record. David never touched me. Reporter: Elizabe says it becomes too much for her, and by the end of that summer, she's out of the house, and for the most part, out of the turpins' lives. But one thing I wanna make very clear, I've never seen them abuse them in any way sexually, physically. Reporter: Louise and David continue having many, many more children and at some point they choose to homeschool them. No one really had a lot of contact with the family or the children. Reporter: And despite David having a good job at defense contractor, lockheed martin, the family's finances are in the red. The turpins abandon Fort Worth, leaving behind a squalid scene, as captured in photos by the new homeowner who was so disgusted by what he saw, he kept the photos for nearly 20 years. Deplorable conditions. Filth. Scratches on the backs of doors and walls that the new owners assume were made by animals. The turpins move into this house, set on a sprawling 36 acres in the rural Texas town of Rio vista. It's a town of only a couple of hundred people. It's actually even hard to find on the map. Everyone pretty much knows each other. Reporter: Neighbors recall sporadic sightings and strange behavior. We were getting concerned. Something going on over there, you know. Something's not right. Reporter: In an interview with the "Daily mail," Shelly's daughter Ashley recounts her interactions with the reclusive family. It was just Normal kid stuff at first. I remember going over one day and knocking on the door, and their mom answered the door and she told me I couldn't play with the kids anymore. Anytime I would go over there after that I would knock and knock and no one would answer, I'd knock and knock and knock and nobody would answer but I could see the baby was in the playpen in the window. She would be there all day, all night unsupervised. Reporter: Ashley recounts that the family kept a double wide trailer on the property. One day they moved in that double wide trailer back there, and further back there, and it was like you never saw them again. As I got older the more I realized there are a whole Lotta kids over there that are growing up or have grown up. What are they doing? Reporter: By 2010 the family's finances forced them out of their home. They grew and grew and one day they were gone. They just vanished. They moved and that's the last that anyone here in Texas heard about this family. Reporter: The turpins seemingly disappeared overnight but left plenty of clues about the time they spent in that Rio vista property. We did go up there after they were gone because we were curious. There were bunch Bek beds in one room and I think there were six of them stacked all in a row. Then in another room they had all these desks all lined up like a school room. There was religious material that was a little off the wall. Prepare for the armageddon. The house was a mess. The trailer was located right over here. Reporter: Billy Baldwin bought the turpins' house in a for clo foreclosure and finds that same mess. And also some bizarre photographs. Polaroid pictures and there's two single beds and on the end of that one bed rail there's a rope hanging off of it but we didn't have no idea of what was going on in there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.