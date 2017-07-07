Transcript for Investigator describes moment he found Versace's killer

Oh cool man and how ironic is this he's hiding in the field house boat across from the fountain blue. It was a scene out of Hollywood media's there people were there cops and there is chaos. Police have that entire block poured off a swat team. Is in position and I reminded me of the OJ you know the chase and all that the world was witnessing this as it was happening. This is not look like a situation that is going to be going away in the short time. Or the most difficult part was. Before five hour wait to finally get into the house and it seemed like he was one of the days when they're actually went up while forefathers. You could see through the window as they put in flash grenades they put in tear gas when we first entered the homely and had to back out because gas was sold so strong seem like you've been there for several days. What up the staircase. And that's where we found Andrew Cunanan. Lying on the bed in the bedroom. He put the gun to his chin and blew his face off we can identify and when they fill his body they found loose papers. Riverside she killer headlines and he had become notorious not 41 and. This is me coming out of the house so my major approaches in the right away he wants to know. Is at hand and let them know we asked him and. The nightmare ends. It was street justice in the administered it to himself he got everything desire.

