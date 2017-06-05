Transcript for Video shows Tennessee teen before she disappeared with teacher

for most. The beginning of a new life for tad Cummins. "A beautiful day to start," he posts on Instagram. The 50-year-old tells his wife he has a job interview and needs to borrow her Nissan rogue, but the disgraced teacher is about to go rogue in more ways than one. He took your car. He did. He switched vehicles with me on the day that he left, because he was going out of town, not far, but far enough that where he didn't want to take the jeep so he took the rogue and he never came back. Reporter: Across town, that same morning, sister Sarah says Elizabeth was agitated. She kept on saying, "You need to wake up," and I'm like, "What?" And she was like, "If I'm not back by six, call the cops." Reporter: Elizabeth is not yet of the age of consent. Her state of mind and her true feelings about Cummins are still a matter of dispute, but in video obtained exclusively by "20/20," we see a friend pull up to the Thomas house in the morning hours. A few minutes later, Elizabeth emerges carrying what looks like an overnight bag and a backpack. It will be more than a month before her family sees her again. At 7:45 that friend drops Elizabeth off at a shoney's restaurant. 8:32 A.M., Cummins' silver Nissan SUV fills up at a shell station neighboring that shoney's. Six minutes later, it pulls out. Soon Elizabeth is in the car with Cummins and to date there is no evidence he physically coerced her. But would Elizabeth willingly leave behind her family and that security blanket she holds so dear? She loved it. Reporter: Medication and makeup still sitting on her dresser at home. It's an abduction either way you look at it. You can either abduct by grabbing someone out of their house at night by force or you can abduct over time. Reporter: That evening tad's wife comes home from work to find an empty house and a note from her husband telling her he needed to "Clear his head," claiming he's headed to either Virginia Beach or D.C. He promises to return and makes an unusual request. Asking her not to contact police. I was just in total shock when I read it. I just didn't know what to think. Reporter: Did you realize all of a sudden that he had been lying about everything, or -- At that moment, then I, I knew that it was all a lie. Reporter: When Elizabeth fails to return by 6:00, Sarah senses something is wrong. I started feeling really guilty. I felt like it was my responsibility to take care of my sister, and I didn't take care of my sister. Reporter: After hours of driving around searching, Anthony Thomas calls the sheriff and immediately points the finger at Cummins. I said, "You guys need to hunt down tad Cummins and see if he's in town. See where he is." Reporter: Easier said than done. When Cummins breaks his promise to return home, Jill breaks her silence. She tells cops he took two handguns and $4,500 from a loan he took out a week earlier. Jill also say her husband refilled a prescription for Cialis before leaving town. Shortly after that, an arrest warrant is issued and tad Cummins is officially a wanted man. But tad Cummins got what he wanted. He's got the girl and some separation. He's been gone for nearly a day before cops figure out what's going on. An amber alert issued for Elizabeth Thomas. Reporter: The only possible lead, a cell phone ping from Elizabeth's phone around 3:30 Monday in Decatur, Alabama. And a disturbing update. Her Instagram profile changed adding wife. I was a little bit sick when I saw that. Reporter: Amber alerts go out in Tennessee and Alabama. On day five, wife Jill holds a press conference to try to reason with her husband. Your family wants their poppy back. Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home. Reporter: Cummins might not have watched his wife's televised plea, but millions can't stop watching. The small town teacher's case goes national. Reporter: The Tennessee bureau of investigation works to retrace Cummins' steps in the days before he vanished, releasing this security video from a local Tennessee Walmart. Cummins casually strolls the aisles, making repeated visits to one. The hair color aisle. We have a little bit of knowledge about where they were at the beginning of their journey and then it's really been kind of a cold trail. Reporter: Meanwhile, investigators keep working, looking through tad Cummins' computer, discovering an unsettling search history that included googling how to marry a teen bride and looking up the age of consent. We've been able to develop a consistent pattern of behavior on Cummins' behalf that indicates he planned this for some time before disappearing with Elizabeth. They're putting up the green ribbons all over town. We've had prayer vigils where people have come. Reporter: Chandler Anderson shows his support with a different kind of green. We're hoping that $10,000 will get someone to talk or tell us where Elizabeth is. Someone knows where she is. Reporter: Just as many are losing hope, a break in the case. A tip leads investigators to an Oklahoma City Walmart to recover this security footage. Recorded two weeks earlier, it provides the first images of the two since they disappeared. Tad Cummins' hair and goatee now appear dark brown and Elizabeth's hair darkened red. They buy some food and pay with cash. He's very smart. I knew he would try to change his appearance. Reporter: In Nebraska, another possible sighting. The local police post these security images from a McDonald's onto their Facebook page, but quickly discover it was one of many false leads. A month of no direction, no contact. Somehow this high school teacher with no priors is proving as elusive as a master criminal. He's not a stupid person. He's a smart man. Reporter: And he still has the support of his family. No matter where you are, daddy, no matter what you've done, we just want you to come home. We miss you so much. Reporter: You still sort of defend him? I do. I find myself defending him. Reporter: Why? After what he did to you? Not only did he betray your marriage, he thrust your whole family -- I know. Unbelievable. Reporter: While the lights

