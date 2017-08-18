Transcript for White nationalist Richard Spencer, Antifa member Lacy MacAuley confront each other

After months of documenting their flight for a fractured America. We brought white nationalist Richard Spencer and and keep a member lacy Macauley together. According counter which didn't involve police barricades or weapons. It doesn't start well below me. Lacing Colleen I would you prefer not to shake your hand and goes downhill from there IE. Could smell the anti fat activist. From yards away deep foul stench. Never say that. We'll call lea refuses to condemn that infamous college Spencer took on inauguration day at least at a stop either a punch in the face. He's a punch in the face genocide is genocide I'm sorry but like. I don't think anyone has sympathy for people who are actually actively advocating for policies of genocide and you would like a weight homeland and to me. That says genocide. People are going to suffer people are going to die and have no respect for that's been I don't want anyone to. Spencer blames and tipo for most of the violence between the groups. But also insists he's people will defend themselves. We're never gonna win but unilaterally disarming ourselves we're gonna win when they note that if they punched us we're gonna punch them back so hard. That they never knew with this but isn't that excuse me preaching the freeze a BS argument because of the goal isn't all the white. Horrible. That is the group how do you do that within the loss in the United States this is a the aide ideal for the future.

