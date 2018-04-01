Transcript for Woman says mom made her use a wheelchair and invented illnesses leading to years of treatment

How did you go from this you. To this. News analyst he hasn't all been great. I the backbone that violence that they person. And now. I peaceful ends and as a fried. And gimme a horrible. Did you always know you could walk if you want to tip. Yes. She told you you had to stay in a wheelchair. When you could walk how did she. Convince you to do that I was telling mountain snow and then a hand to her sometimes and has some meaning that she knows box. I don't question. Did you believe you were sick and there's certain. Era things back me I didn't happen and you and I double the legal team. About multiple and kind of anchor rocked that I can't believe my mother when she felt that I haven't pulled. The doctor said mother placed her hands over chips easier so as not to (%expletive) poor. So it appears that at times when dean was lying to the doctor she would make it so Gypsy couldn't even hear what the line was that she was talent. Gypsies jobless to sit there smile. And not do anything else. DD it was halter hands. And according to Gypsy if chips even remotely started to say something deviant wanted to say should squeeze at her side of your going down a wrong road. And you need to shut up. Why did your mom. Do this I think that she Wisconsin so keen. Contention for her sound Haitians on the field last personally multiple local girl spoke Sally her every old Sheen. Yes I think it's from. You know a lot of people see this and just wonder why why. Didn't he say anything I can't hang and be myself that at all the tying.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.