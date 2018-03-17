Transcript for Young Illinois girl resembles missing baby Sabrina: Part 4

Reporter: Tampa Florida U.S. District court where prosecutors are about to reveal those secret tapes which they say prove Marlene and Steve aisenberg know what happened to their 5-month-old baby Sabrina. Their smoking gun, the only problem? There is no smoke. When you look at that indictment and you read all the damning quotes even one should have sealed their fate until you actually hear the audio. I remember sitting in the gallery of the courtroom with other reporters and when they were played and looking at each other and wondering, I can't hear anything; can you hear anything? It sounded like chickens squawking in a hurricane. Reporter: At first even the aisenbergs' own attorneys can't believe what they are hearing. My position was, "They're screwing with us. They're giving us bad tapes." Reporter: Because when you began listening to the tapes -- Because there's no way they could be hearing what they're saying so we'd queue it up and play is and these noises, nothing. Reporter: So you never heard anything that resembled, "The baby's dead and buried. It was found dead because you did it." You never heard anything like that? So this came from someone's head listening to static. Reporter: You take a listen. This is that supposedly incriminating statement made by Marlene. And now here's what the indictment alleges she is saying. Every time there would be a damning statement, you couldn't make it out. I've never in my life, and all the wire taps, and all the bugging cases that I have handled, heard anything as bad as this bugging attempt. You have to be crystal clear that what you're alleging in an indictment is actually you have it on tape you can either hear it or you can't hear it. Reporter: Did you hear those tapes? We listened to those tapes. We tried to. There was nothing on them. Reporter: When Hillsborough county lead detective Linda Burton and William Blake takes the stand in court the aisenbergs incensed attorneys pounce. The hardest part about dealing with them was marshaling all of the errors and inconsistencies, things they didn't follow up on, lies. There was so much to go after her with that truly it was like shooting fish in a barrel. Reporter: Eventually, the court rules that 4 of the 12 tapes it reviewed are "Unintelligible" and the rest contained statements where detectives "Distorted the context." No bombshell at all. One of the prosecutors said, "I understand there's nothing worse than somebody losing a child" and the judge says, "I can think of something worse." And the something worse is being falsely accused of being responsible. Reporter: A judge recommends those tapes be thrown out and blasts the lead detectives for their investigation saying they acted at times with a "Reckless disregard for the truth." The charges quickly dropped. Those wire taps were a total self-inflicted wound the state performed on its own case, it really obscured the rest of the investigation. It overshadowed the question, as to whether Steve and Marlene aisenberg had anything to do with their daughter's disappearance. Oh, she's getting up. Here she goes. I would say you know all the truth is going to come out. Then finally, it did. You know? The judge threw everything out, all the tapes, everything was lies. And the government paid a lot of money. Reporter: To your legal team? To our legal team. It's another extraordinary twist. Reporter: Outraged, their legal team fights back going after the government for millions dollars for a prosecution undertaken in "Bad faith." For the first time in our government's history, since or before, that the government conceded that a federal prosecution was vexatiously and in bad faith. It was empowering because they said we did things that we never have done. But there was still some suspicion if you believe what the aisenbergs said happened, you have to believe that someone walked into the house in the middle of the night picked the baby out of the crib and no one ever saw her ever again. That's difficult for a lot of people to believe. Reporter: But Marlene and Steve aisenberg once again brush aside suspicion and try to regain a Normal life. You know people have said us in the beginning, how could you not have a nervous breakdown? How could you not? And I'm, like, well, I have a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old. Reporter: How were you able to shield them from the ordeal? When things would come out and- and people would be staring and talking, we just marched on. And we just lived life with the kids. Reporter: Then in 2003, a possible prayer answered when an abandoned child surfaces in Illinois. A woman in Illinois is looking through a missing child database and she sees a child, who looks a little like Sabrina. A no one could pinpoint where she came from. She didn't come from an adoption agency. There wasn't a youngom who gave her up. She just seemingly appeared. She looked amazingly like baby Sabrina. The fuzzy dark hair, the big, brown eyes, the same skin tone. We were shown a picture, we were -- said that this -- there was a lead that was called in. Reporter: How much did your hopes -- Oh a ton. Quite a bit. I mean, this is -- it's an emotional roller coaster for us. Reporter: But the mystery baby's identity would ultimately remain a mystery. They said they did the DNA and it wasn't her. Reporter: Their hopes are dashed. Meanwhile Florida police won't give up on their deep suspicions about the aisenbergs and in 2008 they think they've got another shot at arresting them. This time police record an inmate at this Tampa jail talking about his supposed involvement in baby Sabrina's disappearance and once again it implicates the aisenbergs. "Overbeck is said to have been asked to dispose of the infant's body which he said was inside a boat he had retrieved from the aisenberg's home." They're desperate. We love to solve these cold cases but when you have the answer coming from some guy who has been sitting in jail, I mean, why didn't he come forward before? Exactly. Eventually Barry Cohen and his other attorneys went and got statements from the two men who were involved. Reporter: What did you find out from him? He was all over the place. He was just a junkie. We knew he was lying. I mean all you have to do is check public records for boat ownership and see that we never owned a boat. So I mean, the whole story was another one of these fabricated stories to try and disparage Marlene and myself. Reporter: Did you know Overbeck or did you know -- Never. Never heard the -- Reporter: And like so many jaihouse confessions this one turns out to be bogus. After months of digging, the sheriff's office admits it's a dead end when Overbeck recants his story. It was very surprising that the Hillsborough law enforcement would put any credence in a jailhouse snitch. But you know the old saying, sometimes you got to go to hell to get your witnesses to put the devil in jail, and that's just what they did. Reporter: Still the aisenbergs can't seem to shake suspicion. I know there're always going to be people that think Marlene and I had something to do with it, with Sabrina's disappearance. We did not. We did not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.