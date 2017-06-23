Ian Pannell Official Biography

Ian Pannell is a senior foreign correspondent for ABC News stationed in the London Bureau. His work can be seen during ABC News special reports and on coverage of international stories.

Prior to joining ABC, Pannell worked at the BBC for 20 years covering some of the most astonishing, compelling stories in recent history. His work has taken him all over the world, reporting from North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. As the Taliban left Afghanistan in 2001 he was the very first journalist to enter the capital, and he later returned in 2008, covering the push for democratic change in Kabul. Pannell reported from Syria for three years as a civilian protest movement transformed into civil war making more than a dozen trips to rebel-held areas. He covered the Arab Spring uprisings in Egypt, Bahrain and the war in Libya.

For the past two years he reported from the front lines of Crimea during the Ukraine/Russia conflict, Gaza during the Hamas and Israel conflict, Nepal after the earthquake that devastated the country in 2015, and on the ongoing migrant crisis and refugee exodus.

Pannell has pursued enterprise reports in the United States and Latin America. He covered the heroin epidemic hitting the US, the lives of families affected by homelessness, the trafficking of children into a lifetime of forced sex slavery and the rising gun crime in Chicago. While in Latin America he covered the war on drugs affecting Columbia’s cocaine business.

His reporting has won almost every award in journalism. He was awarded an International Emmy for his contribution in covering the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel; he won the Royal Television Society Award for International News Coverage on his 2013 report of Syrian rebel-held areas; an International Press Award for his enterprise stories on displaced families in Syria. Pannell has been honored with two additional Emmys and two Peabody awards for his excellence in reporting. He also holds several other awards for his dedication to honest, authentic storytelling.

Pannell began his career working in radio at the BBC and went on to anchor news shows for BBC World as well as its domestic equivalent in the UK, The BBC News Channel. He is married and the proud father of three boys.