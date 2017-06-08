Sunny Hostin Official Biography

Sunny Hostin officially joined “The View” for Season. Hostin returned to ABC News as a senior legal correspondent and analyst in February 2016.

From 2007 to 2016, Hostin was a host and legal analyst at CNN. She covered many high profile trials, from George Zimmerman to Casey Anthony, and a number of other major stories, including the AME church shooting in Charleston and the selection of Eric Holder for Attorney General. Hostin had her own weekly segment titled “Sunny’s Law,” to answer viewers’ questions on a wide range of legal and social justice issues.

Prior to working at CNN, Hostin filled in as co-anchor for ABC News’ “World News Now” and “America This Morning.”

Hostin began her legal career as an appellate law clerk, trial attorney for the Justice Department and lastly a federal prosecutor.

She received a Special Achievement Award from then Attorney General Janet Reno during her time as a federal prosecutor.

Hostin graduated from Binghamton University and Notre Dame Law School. She currently resides in Westchester County with her two children and husband.