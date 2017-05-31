Transcript for Newly released footage from Pulse shows officers' first moments on the scene

Yeah. And. Call. Of the month like it is possible that Iraq. Yeah. I don't know. Right when we were about the way and restart shall hear and shots. Eventually we worry we're going so I don't know. And it is an open air. The yeah and it meant yeah. You have to and get everybody else like over everything else would the candidates and out of there alive the amount.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.