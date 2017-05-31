-
Now Playing: Newly released footage from Pulse shows officers' first moments on the scene
-
Now Playing: First responders to Pulse shooting describe eerie scene inside club
-
Now Playing: 2008: Hillary Clinton, Walmart and Unions
-
Now Playing: The Jiffy Lube Nightmare: Wrong Engine Put in SUV
-
Now Playing: Air Methods Official Paul Webster Defends Company
-
Now Playing: Illinois Woman Speaks Out About Daughter's Air Ambulance Experience
-
Now Playing: TEST
-
Now Playing: San Bernardino Shooter's Neighbor Often "Intoxicated," Would Ask People for Adderall
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Lama Hasan Interviews Abu Rumaysah in 2014
-
Now Playing: Iran Releases Images of Tense US Sailors Being Detained
-
Now Playing: Photographer Talks Racy Melania Trump Photos
-
Now Playing: Brian Ross Asks Alejandro Mayorkas About EB-5 Program
-
Now Playing: Video of Final Crash Test Raises Questions
-
Now Playing: Caught on Camera: Nuclear Scientist Selling Secrets
-
Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Grassley Discusses Controversial EB-5 Program
-
Now Playing: Mark Obama Ndesandjo: The Value of a Family Name
-
Now Playing: Questions About Whereabouts of Millions Spark Investigation Into New Orleans Hotel Project
-
Now Playing: 2013: Donald Trump Asked About Past Mob Ties of Associate Involved in Trump Projects
-
Now Playing: Gay CIA Contractor Disturbed after Homophobic Presentation
-
Now Playing: What Sister of Alleged Sex Abuse Victim Wants to Say to Dennis Hastert