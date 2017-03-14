Celebrate National Pi Day with these deals

Happy National Pi Day! While math nerds may have March 14th -- or 3/14 -- circled on their calendars for the annual celebration of math's more than one trillion digit number, it's a day of deals that everyone can enjoy.

Recently Pi Day has become a fun way for companies to promote deep discounts on products from actual pies to PCs. Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, but on March 14th the mathematical symbol is more of a sign for savings.

Check out the list below for some fun Pi Day deals and treats!

Pi Day Deals: Pizzas and Pies

&pizza: If you're in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia or Baltimore you can get married at &pizza on Pi Day when they turn their shop into a Vegas-style wedding chapel! The East-Coast eatery is taking applications and a limited number of walk-ins, but the best part, it's free!

Blaze Pizza: For $3.14 get any pizza at any of its 180 locations nationwide.

Bojangles: Get three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14.

Boston Market: Free chicken pot pie with the purchase of an individual meal and drink.

Domino's: Choose two select items for $5.99 each or get a large three-topping carry out pizza for $7.99.

Marie Callender's: The first 314 people in line at 10Below Ice Cream in New York City will get a limited-edition pie-infused ice cream creation.

Papa John’s: Enjoy any two-topping large or pan pizza pie for $9.99.

Pi Pizza: This simple pizza joint serves up deals on wings, beer, pizza and merchandise on March 13 and March 14.

Pieology: The California-based pizza chain is offering custom pies with unlimited toppings for $3.14 on Pi Day. Just sign up on their Pi Day site before you go.

Pizza Hut: Get a large two-topping pizza for just $7.99 during the month of March. Online orders only.

Hungry Howie's: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of Howie Bread. Valid at most locations across the U.S. except in Florida.

Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet: The unlimited pizza buffet is $3.14 at its 30 locations. The buffet normally costs $7.99.

Villa Italian Kitchen: Full-size cheese pizzas are $3.14 with this coupon.

Whole Foods: Today, the grocery store chain has an all-day sale on, you guessed it, pies. Get $3.14 off all large bakery pies and all large take and bake pizzas.

Your Pie: Pizzas and pints of craft beer are just $3.14 each at nearly 40 locations in 14 states.

Non-Food Deals

Zazzle: Save 14 percent with coupon code 314159265358.

Half.com: "The Life of Pi" is 95 percent off.

ThinkGeek: Receive a free Pi Day T-shirt when you buy $31.41 worth of items. Use the coupon code PIOUS.

Check out local deals and events in your city for more offers on Pi Day and be sure to check with businesses, especially on the East Coast, to see if deals are still available due to the snow storm.