Dunkin' Donuts doubles down on cookie-inspired flavors for the holidays

Nov 13, 2017, 4:22 PM ET
PHOTO: Posed to hit stores by November 20th, Dunkin Donuts released new seasonal flavors, the frosted sugar cookie donut, the gingerbread cookie donut, and a snowflake sprinkle donut. Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts is betting dollars on cookie-flavored doughnuts this holiday season, taking a cue from the huge popularity of its cookie-dough-flavored coffee.

For the 2017 holidays, the ubiquitous doughnut chain is trying out two specialty cookie flavors: a frosted sugar cookie doughnut with cookie dough filling and topped with cookie crumbles and a gingerbread cookie doughnut decorated with caramel frosting and gingerbread cookie sprinkles.

PHOTO: Dunkin Donuts new holiday donut flavors include the Gingerbread Cookie, upper left, and Frosted Sugar Cookie lower right, along with new seasonal coffee flavors.Dunkin Donuts
The cookie flavors follow high demand for the cookie dough coffee flavor, which has been a longtime fan favorite, according to a recent poll that Dunkin' Donuts conducted. The coffee flavor could make a summer 2018 return, since it fared so well in the poll.

This isn't the first holiday season that Dunkin' Donuts has paid homage to holiday cookies. Its 2015 holiday menu had a sugar-cookie-flavored coffee, which is not being offered this season.

PHOTO: Dunkin Donuts rereleased holiday favorite coffee flavors Peppermint Mocha and Brown Sugar Cinnamon for the 2017 holiday season. Dunkin Donuts
Last Valentine's Day, the doughnutmaker's holiday menu featured its first cookie-dough-filled varieties, in heart shapes and with pink frosting.

The company, headquartered in Massachusetts, will be serving holiday-decorated doughnuts and Munchkins — its name for doughnut holes — with snowflake sprinkles.

This year's seasonal cookie-flavored doughnuts will be available by Nov. 20, the company said.

