Dunkin' Donuts doubles down on cookie-inspired flavors for the holidays

Dunkin' Donuts is betting dollars on cookie-flavored doughnuts this holiday season, taking a cue from the huge popularity of its cookie-dough-flavored coffee.

For the 2017 holidays, the ubiquitous doughnut chain is trying out two specialty cookie flavors: a frosted sugar cookie doughnut with cookie dough filling and topped with cookie crumbles and a gingerbread cookie doughnut decorated with caramel frosting and gingerbread cookie sprinkles.

The cookie flavors follow high demand for the cookie dough coffee flavor, which has been a longtime fan favorite, according to a recent poll that Dunkin' Donuts conducted. The coffee flavor could make a summer 2018 return, since it fared so well in the poll.

This isn't the first holiday season that Dunkin' Donuts has paid homage to holiday cookies. Its 2015 holiday menu had a sugar-cookie-flavored coffee, which is not being offered this season.

Last Valentine's Day, the doughnutmaker's holiday menu featured its first cookie-dough-filled varieties, in heart shapes and with pink frosting.

The company, headquartered in Massachusetts, will be serving holiday-decorated doughnuts and Munchkins — its name for doughnut holes — with snowflake sprinkles.

This year's seasonal cookie-flavored doughnuts will be available by Nov. 20, the company said.