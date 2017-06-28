Fireworks brand recalled because of burn and injury hazards

A brand of fireworks is being recalled because of burn and injury hazards, right before the kickoff of Fourth of July celebrations.

American Promotional Events, Inc.-TNT Fireworks of Florence, Alabama, announced Tuesday that it was pulling its TNT Red, White and Blue Smoke fireworks.

The company said that brand of fireworks created a blue ammo smoke effect that could "rapidly dispel from the bottom of the tube in an explosive manner posing a burn hazard."

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said 36,100 units were being recalled and that customers would be issued refunds.

"The recalled fireworks are pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit. They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long," the CPSC said in a news release Tuesday.

The recall affects products with the TNT logo "Red, White and Blue Smoke," with the item No. 351064 and the UPC No. 027736036561 on the packaging.

The items, which were made in China and had a price tag of $5, were sold from May 2017 through June 2017 at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Walmart and other stores in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin.

According to the CPSC, American Promotional Events received three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries. No property damage had been reported.

Consumers were asked to call 800-243-1189 or email www.tntfireworks.com for more information.