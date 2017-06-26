'No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis' podcast: Melanie Whelan, SoulCycle CEO

Jun 26, 2017, 3:18 PM ET
SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan is seen here during an interview with ABCs Rebecca Jarvis for the "No Limits" podcast.ABC News
SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan is seen here during an interview with ABC's Rebecca Jarvis for the "No Limits" podcast.

No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis Episode #31 - Melanie Whelan joined SoulCycle as the COO in 2012 and became the CEO just three years later. Since then, she's landed a spot on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list and continues to oversee unprecedented growth at the company. Whelan talks about the future of SoulCycle and how she balances being both a mom and CEO. Like what we're doing?

