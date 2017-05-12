When stores compete for business, at least in the short term, shoppers benefit.

The current battle royale? Amazon vs. in-store shopping. Yes, this contest has been building for years, but it’s reached a tipping point. A chart of Amazon’s sales numbers have sky-rocketed up over the past few years. The increase in sales has seen malls shuttered, national chains closing stores and stalwarts of retail shaking in their boots.

This level of disruption has prompted two of the biggest names in retail to get very creative with their in-store design, technology, and marketing. This impacts consumers by providing more convenience, an in-store experience that mimics online shopping while providing new amenities, and savings opportunities.

Wal-Mart has test locations around the country, including a store in Texas just outside of Houston where I go to test their cashier-less checkout and automated store. As I enter I grab a scanner from a rack by the door. I grab items from the racks and scan them putting them straight into the shopping bags I brought. I get instant price information and when I hit the checkout, I point my scanner at the kiosk, insert my credit card and 32 seconds after rolling up I am checked out and on my way. Considering that a normal checkout with a cashier takes me five to seven minutes, this is a time-savings.

There are other modernized aspects of shopping at this Wal-Mart: no fast food here, instead a healthy and modern Chobani Café that feels so un-Wal-mart-like it’s almost jarring. There is also a lot of technology: an automated fabric cutter, deli orders placed by tablet, and huge touch screen monitors at the end of some aisles where shoppers can search Walmart.com for items they weren’t able to find in-store.

Wal-Mart spokesperson Anne Hatfield says they don’t see these automation features leading to a reduction in their workforce, instead, she says they are employing people in other areas of the store as they add amenities.

For example Wal-Mart and Target have both tested drive-up service for online orders. I place an order on my phone from Walmart.com, just two hours later I receive a notification that it’s ready for pick-up. At this Wal-Mart test facility that offers the service, I pull up to a kiosk outside and without ever getting out of the car I use the touchscreen to find my order, pull forward into the delivery bay and a Wal-Mart employee loads the items into my car. I would have loved this when my kids still napped in the car or if I had mobility issues. Wal-Mart’s Anne Hatfield tells me, “We see most pickups at night. People order their groceries online and drive thru to pick them up on the way home.” Wal-mart also touts the speed of this shopping method; to compete with Amazon’s one-day delivery, they say picking up at a near-by store on the same-day is more convenient for many shoppers.

Wal-Mart is so convinced about this order online and pick-up in-store model that they are incentivizing customers with discounts. On their corporate blog, E-Commerce CEO Marc Lore says, “The Pickup Discount will initially be available on about 10,000 items. We will then roll out the discount to more than one million of the most popular items by the end of June.” The chain calls out a $50 discount on an HDTV and an $8 discount on a car seat. Not to be outdone Amazon countered by lowering the minimum purchase threshold for free shipping from $35 to $25. While these may not seem like “Black-Fridayesque” discounts, it’s an savings arms race worth watching. As retailers get more creative and aggressive, they will be fighting with discounts to get your business.

Target has a different approach, they are creating a test store also in Houston with two separate entrances. One that focuses on speed and convenience; their most purchased items are all stocked up close to the entrance and grab and go food options are available too. The other entrance of the building leads to a more traditional Target browsing experience.

And it’s not just superstores fighting back, fashion brands are looking at technologies that bring online shopping features into the dressing rooms and makeup counters. The Oak Lab's Oak Mirror senses the items you bring into the dressing room and lets you see other color and sizing options available in the store. It has an option for requesting a sales associate bring them to you so you never have to leave the dressing room. If the items you want are not available in-store, you can use Apple Pay on your phone to buy the items via the mirror and have them sent to your house.

The MemoMi Memory Mirror provides an augmented reality experience for trying on makeup in stores. If you want to see which shade of lipstick looks best, look into the mirror and select as bold or subtle a shade as you want. Again if the makeup counter doesn’t stock the shade you want- order it online and have it in a few days.

The future of retail is changing and at least for now, savvy shoppers will benefit.