Transcript for 13,900 hoverboards recalled for battery fire risk

At several companies are recalling nearly 141000. Hover boards the government says battery packs may pose a fire danger. No injuries were reported in connection with these particular recalls but there were two reports of property damage in the past year and a half the government has recalled more than. Half a million hub reports. And check out the largest flawless diamond ever sold at auction and it is a 163. Carat stone. Wow it was set and a necklace and also feature of white gold and admirals. But he can be detached from the necklace and Warren. Separately. Look at whether the Christmas hope that it ticker all. So of course now there is a price when it gets the price pet unep mainly. Nearly 34. Million. Dollars in. It took 17100 hours just to set the necklace. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.