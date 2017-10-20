Transcript for Amazon CEO smashes bottle of champagne on top of wind turbine

Remember the pretty stunning views so that's Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos smashing a champagne bottle celebrating the company's latest wind farm. All the way up there as you can see. That is in Texas more with dozens more in the works the company hopes to eventually produce enough. Clean energy to power the equivalent of 330000. Homes for a year.

