Amazon's Jeff Bezos now the richest man in the world with $90 billion net worth

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now the richest man in the world, and he has the mammoth online retailer he founded to thank for his fortune.
0:24 | 10/27/17

Transcript for Amazon's Jeff Bezos now the richest man in the world with $90 billion net worth
The last time wesun Amazon CEO he was here breaking news John Bunyan. Opening a new wind farm well now he's poised to become the world's richest men. Amazon stock spiked overnight thanks to some blow out earnings so the stock gained 8% which earned Bezos nearly seven billion dollars wow if that holds today. He would be worth about two billion more than Bill Gates not to caveat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

