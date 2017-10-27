Transcript for Amazon's Jeff Bezos now the richest man in the world with $90 billion net worth

The last time wesun Amazon CEO he was here breaking news John Bunyan. Opening a new wind farm well now he's poised to become the world's richest men. Amazon stock spiked overnight thanks to some blow out earnings so the stock gained 8% which earned Bezos nearly seven billion dollars wow if that holds today. He would be worth about two billion more than Bill Gates not to caveat.

