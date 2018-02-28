American Airlines opposed to Chicago airport expansion plan

More
The Chicago, Illinois, mayor Rahm Emanuel said the plan ensures every airline has the chance to grow and ensures that O'Hare and Chicago grow.
1:21 | 02/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American Airlines opposed to Chicago airport expansion plan
Yeah. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53426444,"title":"American Airlines opposed to Chicago airport expansion plan","duration":"1:21","description":"The Chicago, Illinois, mayor Rahm Emanuel said the plan ensures every airline has the chance to grow and ensures that O'Hare and Chicago grow.","url":"/Business/video/american-airlines-opposed-chicago-airport-expansion-plan-53426444","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.