AT&T moving ahead with new unlimited data plan

The move comes after a similar announcement from Verizon.
0:16 | 02/16/17

Comments
You're muddy tonight the phone wars heating up again on the heels of Verizon's new unlimited data plan sprint. Now offering a cheaper unlimited plan including HD video streaming AT&T also moving ahead with a new unlimited data for all of its customers. And T-Mobile upgrading its plan beginning tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

