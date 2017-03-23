What to look for in a college award letter

More
Kelly Peeler, founder and CEO of NextGenVest.com, explains what to look for in a college award letter on "Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis."
2:00 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What to look for in a college award letter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46332262,"title":"What to look for in a college award letter ","duration":"2:00","description":"Kelly Peeler, founder and CEO of NextGenVest.com, explains what to look for in a college award letter on \"Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis.\"","url":"/Business/video/college-award-letter-46332262","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.