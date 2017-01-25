Transcript for Genetically-Modified Apple Doesn't Brown

It's this is a first genetically modified apple designed to eliminate Browning. When they're left out in the open it'll go on sale in limited markets next month in the midwest. Apples will be sold under the brand them Arctic apple. Critics are concerned genetically modified foods may pose health bricks can also prevent panic by laying lemon juice on the apple slice wheel that's. Some news you can news.

