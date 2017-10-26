Kellogg vows to redo cereal box artwork accused of 'teaching kids racism'

An author says he was "pleasantly shocked" after initiating social and corporate change via Twitter this week.
Transcript for Kellogg vows to redo cereal box artwork accused of 'teaching kids racism'
And Kellogg says it will redesign the artwork on its boxes of corn pops after getting complaints that the images are racist. The boxes show cartoon figures at a mall shopping skateboarding. And snacking. But the only corn popped character of Collard was the janitor. Washing the mall floor. Kellogg's has since apologized saying it is committed to diversity.

