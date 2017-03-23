How to negotiate and pay for college tuition

More
ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis highlight ways of paying for college with Kelly Peeler, founder and CEO of NextGenVest.com on "Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis."
32:00 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to negotiate and pay for college tuition

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46332439,"title":"How to negotiate and pay for college tuition ","duration":"32:00","description":"ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis highlight ways of paying for college with Kelly Peeler, founder and CEO of NextGenVest.com on \"Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis.\"","url":"/Business/video/negotiate-pay-college-tuition-46332439","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.