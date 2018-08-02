Transcript for Stocks take another tumble, Dow dives more than 1,000 points

Yet another huge selloff on Wall Street another rough day for your foreign K and postponement perhaps dramatic. Who thought they would soon be retiring the Dow is officially in correction territory filing more than 10% from its all time high there was in the dastardly numbers the Dow Jones losing more than a thousand points the S&P five 500 got a hundred Diaz that plummeting 274. Does his departed Jim Dolan is in the newsroom with much more on today's selloff jam. Liz what I dizzying drop on Wall Street today it started when the markets opened it was like a freight train going downhill and nothing could stop it but a final glorious sound of the closing bell we're headed all day. The Dow dropped a thousand points for the second time this week. Today was just the latest drop it has already been a steep descent go back just two weeks. When the financial world was shiny and filled with promises of big bonuses custom made suits and Lear jets to saint Bartz. The market closed on January 26 at 26616. Today the market closed at 23860. Dropping just two weeks of 2757. Points still. Little perspective that's. After a year that saw a huge rise in the wake of president trump taking off us. That of course is they history if you're looking at your 401K every day. That's a terrible idea lately what you want to know is what's next is this a natural correction to the huge increases of the last year. Are these the beginnings of some rough sledding ahead of higher interest rates and tighter money supplies. What's the problem nobody knows but it might be a good idea to look at it this way. Life as long bull markets usually aren't. Fact that we've seen this type of volatility in the short period of time wouldn't season few days. Is not necessarily a call to get out of the stock market. You want to keep that long term view. In place and you don't want to panic based upon short term movements. It was a tumultuous day on Wall Street and by tonight investors were choosing between a calming cup of Earl gray tea to settle the nerves. And a good stiff dry martini to help forget the whole darned thing. But Friday is coming interest rates won't drop and the prospect of inflation won't lessen before the opening bell tomorrow. And then the choices become a little harder.

