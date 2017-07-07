Struggling department store chain Sears closing more stores

Hundreds of store closings have already been announced this year.
0:12 | 07/07/17

And Sears tonight announcing it will close another 43 locations and more than 25 states including eight Sears stores in 35 Kmart's by early October. We've put the entire list or web site.

{"id":48512972,"title":"Struggling department store chain Sears closing more stores","duration":"0:12","description":"Hundreds of store closings have already been announced this year.","url":"/Business/video/struggling-department-store-chain-sears-closing-stores-48512972","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
