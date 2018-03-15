Transcript for Toys R Us to close all US stores

Over to start with the breaking news our childhood died overnight to end dividend an iconic American retailer Toys 'R' Us made it official. It has begun the process of shutting down Fred generations of children grow up. Knowing the jingle I don't line it go. I'm it could be arrested rather one girl I'm to Lazarus an advantage that big too urgent summit valley view more. But anyway the company has officially announce its it's close in the great off 735. Its US stores jeopardizing more than thirty. Thousand cap the toy giant had been trying to emerge from one of the largest ever retail bankruptcies but many shoppers are now cashing in while they can. Melanie Woodrow former San Francisco station spoke with some of them. Outside this Emory bill Toys 'R' Us babies. I have a call partner so I Kate's presences Toys 'R' Us is close and let's go buy some toys. And close total basic where. That. That she let us and choose the news catching some off guard I'm I'm a little shocked and some pride in. Partly because twist a Russ has been in business for six decades today's Toys 'R' Us parents were yesterday's Toys 'R' Us kids. I've known Ed since I was a kid and so it's been and it's fascinating to see all these huge stole eight stores closing the retailer filed for bankruptcy in September with big bucks an online competitors taking over. Ice or foray. Private label that's sold on Amazon sell. I can see why that's happening customers worry about employees losing their jobs as many as 33000. Out of limited which is kind of sad. In an email to ABC 7 NEWS a spokesperson for toys are Ross said the retailer had no comment at this time. In Emery Hilton only wood trim ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.