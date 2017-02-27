Transcript for Trader Joe's recalls 3 applesauce varieties over possible glass shards in product

Apple sauce recall to tell you about traitor Joseph says some on Sweden great Stein an organic unsweetened jars of applesauce. Could have glass pieces incited that the affected jars have a best before date of August 8. If you have one please take it back to the store for refund.

