Trader Joe's recalls 3 applesauce varieties over possible glass shards in product

It said the recall affected all codes of Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce through "best before Aug. 8, 2018" in all Trader Joe's stores.
0:17 | 02/27/17

Transcript for Trader Joe's recalls 3 applesauce varieties over possible glass shards in product
Apple sauce recall to tell you about traitor Joseph says some on Sweden great Stein an organic unsweetened jars of applesauce. Could have glass pieces incited that the affected jars have a best before date of August 8. If you have one please take it back to the store for refund.

{"id":45788170,"title":"Trader Joe's recalls 3 applesauce varieties over possible glass shards in product","duration":"0:17","description":"It said the recall affected all codes of Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce through \"best before Aug. 8, 2018\" in all Trader Joe's stores.","url":"/Business/video/trader-joes-recalls-applesauce-varieties-glass-shards-product-45788170","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
