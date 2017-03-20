Uber president leaves after 6 months on the job

More
Jeff Jones, president of the ride-hailing company, has resigned just six months after taking the job, the company confirmed Sunday.
0:45 | 03/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber president leaves after 6 months on the job
Boomer needs to do pick up this time it's another president it has to pick up after only six months on the job Jeff Jones resigned. Saying his beliefs and approach differed with the company's. He's a fourth executive to leave the company in the last month Jones reportedly found Hoover's problems were greater than he realized. They include charges of sexism sexual harassment and toxic work culture and it. I'm to some entertainment news now Beauty and the Beast cast a spell on movie theaters this weekend. The live action remake of the animated classic from Disney our parent company. Scored the biggest opening ever. By a family friendly bill that hydrants fast the biggest debut of the year so far Friday and 170. Million dollars and that's just stateside.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46250036,"title":"Uber president leaves after 6 months on the job","duration":"0:45","description":"Jeff Jones, president of the ride-hailing company, has resigned just six months after taking the job, the company confirmed Sunday.","url":"/Business/video/uber-president-leaves-months-job-46250036","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.