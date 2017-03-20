Transcript for Uber president leaves after 6 months on the job

Boomer needs to do pick up this time it's another president it has to pick up after only six months on the job Jeff Jones resigned. Saying his beliefs and approach differed with the company's. He's a fourth executive to leave the company in the last month Jones reportedly found Hoover's problems were greater than he realized. They include charges of sexism sexual harassment and toxic work culture and it. I'm to some entertainment news now Beauty and the Beast cast a spell on movie theaters this weekend. The live action remake of the animated classic from Disney our parent company. Scored the biggest opening ever. By a family friendly bill that hydrants fast the biggest debut of the year so far Friday and 170. Million dollars and that's just stateside.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.