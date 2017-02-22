UPS tests launching drones from delivery trucks

The package delivery company equipped the trucks with rooftop battery chargers.
0:32 | 02/22/17

Transcript for UPS tests launching drones from delivery trucks
UPS is testing a new truck launch drones delivery system. The company says it's designed to make drivers more efficient by allowing them to make a delivery. While the drone flies another package to a different destination and then they rendezvous at a predetermined location. I drug delivery is still however years away from being approved.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

