Tamera Mowry, co-host of "The Real," tells "Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis" the worst advice she has ever received.
0:45 | 03/08/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Worst Advice: Tamera Mowry
What's the worst piece of it by secrecy oh my gosh. That's a very good question. I surround myself with. Actually get me created by you are just starting out okay. Were there any nefarious types running around. Giving you bad advice in the early stages. I think people will ask for money. Up front from U. So maybe it was someone and told me to go with this agency. And they asked me for a lot of money up front line. Our family we have that and that's how we knew. Something with something so beware of gimmicks reason gentlemen because there are a lot of those in the entertainment business.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

