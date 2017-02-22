Worst Advice: Tim Ferriss

When a guidance counselor told Tim Ferriss to lower his standards, he did the opposite. Hear the worst advice he's ever received on "Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis": Worst Advice.
1:19 | 02/22/17

Comments
What's worst advice you back. I'll give you very specific example but I think you can generalize it. In high school. I was very bad it standards testing and we're going into the guidance counselor when I was about to apply for college and in preparation. They'd said. Com and with your safety schools the C list come in with your I think I can get in schools be and then your reach schools day. It's like him and my list and it's on the reach were schools like Stanford Harvard Princeton etc. and the guys house that. Him you should take your CDs. And make them your days so you're safety schools those pioneering schools. And you need to lower standards like you need to you to lower your expectations. And I walked out really demoralized I never went back in the second time than this they realized guidance councilors want to be able to say. A high percentage of their students got into their first choice schools what's the easiest and easiest way to do that to get students to lower. They're goals and expectations that is herbal advice for students you to print I went to Princeton this is from Larry Page and I'm paraphrasing he said what people miss about having huge audacious goal. Is that it's hard to feel completely.

