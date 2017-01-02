Sections
Sections
Top Stories
Watch
U.S.
World
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Shows
Shows
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
Nightline
20/20
This Week
Live
Live
White House Press Briefing
Debate on Senate Floor
Soon: CBO Dir. Keith Hall Testifies Before Senate Budget Committee
Soon: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's News Conference at NFL Media Center
Bald Eagle Tends to Her Chick in Fort Myers, Fla.
Live View of NRG Stadium Site of Super Bowl LI
Georgia Aquarium - Barrier Reef
Kittens Play on 'Dorm Cam'
Local
Local
New York City
Los Angeles
Chicago
Philadelphia
San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose
Houston
Durham - Raleigh - Fayetteville
Fresno
More
abc.com
espn.com
fivethirtyeight.com
disney.com
theundefeated.com
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Search
Menu
ABC News
Log In
U.S.
World
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Health
…
…
Entertainment
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
More ABCNews
Cities
Cities
New York City
New York City
Los Angeles
Los Angeles
Chicago
Chicago
Philadelphia
Philadelphia
San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose
San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose
Houston
Houston
Durham - Raleigh - Fayetteville
Durham - Raleigh - Fayetteville
Fresno
Fresno
Partner Sites
Partner Sites
abc.com
abc.com
espn.com
espn.com
fivethirtyeight.com
fivethirtyeight.com
disney.com
disney.com
theundefeated.com
theundefeated.com
Privacy Policy
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Shows
Good Morning America
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
World News Tonight
Nightline
Nightline
20/20
20/20
This Week
This Week
Live
Watch
Beyonce Expecting Twins With Jay Z
Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Daily Slideshows
Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles on Red Carpet
Pink Throws a Party for Her Girls
Natalie Portman Hits the Carpet in Flowing Black Dress
Geena Davis Dresses Up for Sundance
Headlines
Annette Bening:
'I Like This Stage of Life'
2/1/17
|
11:27 AM ET
Alan Thicke's Son Talks Last Moments Together
2/1/17
|
10:16 AM ET
Security Measures in Place for Super Bowl Sunday
2/1/17
|
7:34 AM ET
Bethenny Frankel's Ex Arrested for Allegedly Stalking Her
1/31/17
|
6:19 PM ET
'Lord of the Rings' Castmates Reunite
1/31/17
|
11:14 AM ET
Leslie Mann Jokes Robert De Niro Said She's a 'Better Actress' Than Meryl Streep
1/31/17
|
9:42 AM ET
Ben Affleck Steps Down as Director of Upcoming Batman Film
1/31/17
|
9:39 AM ET
'The Bachelor':
3 Women Nick Really Likes and 2 Who Fight
1/31/17
|
9:34 AM ET
Trista and Ryan Sutter on Their Marriage Post-'Bachelorette'
1/31/17
|
9:26 AM ET
Super Bowl Kicks Off With Opening Night
1/31/17
|
7:18 AM ET
Kelly Rowland Reveals Her Husband Knew He Wanted to Marry Her 'by the 1st Date'
1/31/17
|
4:07 AM ET
All the Interviews You Don't Want to Miss
Matthew McConaughey Says His Mom Wants to Star in Movies With Him
Ben Affleck Says There Won’t Be a ‘Good Will Hunting’ Sequel
'Moonlight' Director Says He Can't Watch His Film With an Audience
Octavia Spencer Lacks 'Clear Recollection' of Winning Oscar
Entertainment Video
Watch Wildlife Adventurer Coyote Peterson Catch an Octopus With His Bare Hands
Bachelor Forecast: One-on-One Dates
James Cameron Defends Jack's Death in 'Titanic' Ending
Celeb 101 With Kelly Rowland
1st Look at the All-Female Cast of 'Ocean's 8'
Trayvon Martin's Parents on Forgiveness, Honoring His Life and New Book
Presidential Holocaust Statement Didn't Refer to Jews
President Trump Defends His Executive Order on Immigration Amid Protests
Stars Shine a Light on Immigration and Inclusion at SAG Awards
Talking With Melissa Errico at BroadwayCon
Connect with Us
In The News
Movie Reviews
TV News
Dancing With The Stars
Oscars
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.