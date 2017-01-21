Sections
Sections
Top Stories
Watch
U.S.
World
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
Shows
Shows
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
Nightline
20/20
This Week
Live
Live
Severe Thunderstorms Slamming the Southeast
Kittens Nap in ‘Dorm Cam’ in Los Angeles
'View into the Blue' Underwater Cam From Deerfield Pier
Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park
Bald Eagle Tends to Her Chick in Fort Myers, Fla.
Live View of the White House
Local
Local
New York City
Los Angeles
Chicago
Philadelphia
San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose
Houston
Durham - Raleigh - Fayetteville
Fresno
More
abc.com
espn.com
fivethirtyeight.com
disney.com
theundefeated.com
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Search
Menu
ABC News
Log In
U.S.
World
Politics
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Health
…
…
Entertainment
Health
Tech
Investigative
Sports
Weather
More ABCNews
Cities
Cities
New York City
New York City
Los Angeles
Los Angeles
Chicago
Chicago
Philadelphia
Philadelphia
San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose
San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose
Houston
Houston
Durham - Raleigh - Fayetteville
Durham - Raleigh - Fayetteville
Fresno
Fresno
Partner Sites
Partner Sites
abc.com
abc.com
espn.com
espn.com
fivethirtyeight.com
fivethirtyeight.com
disney.com
disney.com
theundefeated.com
theundefeated.com
Privacy Policy
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Shows
Good Morning America
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
World News Tonight
Nightline
Nightline
20/20
20/20
This Week
This Week
Live
Watch
10 Empowering Quotes from Women's March on Washington
Getty Images | Reuters
Daily Slideshows
January Jones Steps Out in LA
Pink Throws a Party for Her Girls
Natalie Portman Hits the Carpet in Flowing Black Dress
Alfre Woodard Attends a Premiere in NYC
Headlines
Celebs Show Support for Women's Marches Around the World
1/21/17
|
11:15 AM ET
Rachel Platten Speaks Out About 'Fight Song' Being Played at Inaugural Balls
1/20/17
|
10:51 PM ET
What to Know About National Anthem Singer at Trump's Inauguration
1/20/17
|
1:30 PM ET
Neil Patrick Harris on Magic and Acting, Therapy and Parenting
1/20/17
|
1:29 PM ET
Stars Who Came to Donald Trump's Inaugural Events
1/20/17
|
1:01 PM ET
'House of Cards' Drops Season 5 Teaser on Inauguration Day
1/20/17
|
11:49 AM ET
Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Inauguration
1/20/17
|
11:06 AM ET
Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Others Reflect on Obama's Legacy
1/20/17
|
4:15 AM ET
What Makes the Flaming Lips' Newest Offering 'Strikingly Unusual'
1/20/17
|
3:51 AM ET
'A Dog's Purpose' LA Premiere Canceled Amid Allegations of Animal Cruelty
1/20/17
|
3:26 AM ET
Miguel Ferrer, Star of 'NCIS:
LA,' 'RoboCop' Dead at 61
1/19/17
|
7:13 PM ET
All the Interviews You Don't Want to Miss
Octavia Spencer's Hilarious Rendition of 'Wonder Woman' Theme Song
Octavia Spencer Lacks 'Clear Recollection' of Winning Oscar
Adam Driver on 50-Pound Weight Loss, 'Girls' Finale and the Next 'Star Wars'
'Star Wars' Actor Adam Driver Sings His Unique Version of 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star'
Michael Fassbender Sings Patsy Cline's 'Crazy'
Michael Fassbender Cannot Stop Cracking Jokes During Interview
Celeb 101 With Bellamy Young
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Imagines 'Walking Dead' Where Negan Is the Hero
Entertainment Video
Neil Patrick Harris on How Magic Influences His Acting
ABC Stars Look Back on Obama's Presidency
Ellen DeGeneres Makes History at People's Choice Awards
Paul McCartney Sues Sony Over Beatles Copyrights
Ryan Lochte on Having a Son and Moving Past 2016
Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence
Debating the Merits of Charter Schools vs. Public Schools
Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled in Congressional Hearing
Jeff Bridges Talks 'Hell or High Water' and the One Constant in His 70 Films
Jeff Bridges Sings 'I Don't Know' From 'Crazy Heart'
Connect with Us
In The News
Movie Reviews
TV News
Dancing With The Stars
Oscars
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.