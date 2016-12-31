Sections
Sections
Top Stories
Video
Election
U.S.
World
Entertainment
Health
Tech
Lifestyle
Money
Investigative
Sports
Good News
Weather
Photos
Shows
Shows
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
Nightline
20/20
This Week
Live
Live
@1am - Mexico City, Mexico Celebrates Arrival of New Year
Earth TV Hosts 24-Hour Live Views From Around the World
Live Look: Stargazer Ranch Alpaca Cam
Missed a New Year's Eve Celebration? Re-Watch Revelers Ring In 2017 Here!
Live Look at a Bald Eagle Nest Cam in Fort Myers, Florida
Live Look at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
Live Look at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney Harbour
Local
Local
New York City
Los Angeles
Chicago
Philadelphia
San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose
Houston
Durham - Raleigh - Fayetteville
Fresno
More
abc.com
espn.com
fivethirtyeight.com
disney.com
theundefeated.com
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Search
Menu
ABC News
Log In
Election
U.S.
World
Entertainment
Health
Tech
…
…
Health
Tech
Lifestyle
Money
Investigative
Sports
Good News
Topics
Weather
Photos
More ABCNews
Cities
Cities
New York City
New York City
Los Angeles
Los Angeles
Chicago
Chicago
Philadelphia
Philadelphia
San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose
San Francisco - Oakland - San Jose
Houston
Houston
Durham - Raleigh - Fayetteville
Durham - Raleigh - Fayetteville
Fresno
Fresno
Partner Sites
Partner Sites
abc.com
abc.com
espn.com
espn.com
fivethirtyeight.com
fivethirtyeight.com
disney.com
disney.com
theundefeated.com
theundefeated.com
Privacy Policy
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Contact Us
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
|
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Shows
Good Morning America
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
World News Tonight
Nightline
Nightline
20/20
20/20
This Week
This Week
Live
Video
Hundreds Attend Light Saber Walk to Honor Carrie Fisher
@loppez92/Instagram
Daily Slideshows
Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Enjoy a Game
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises Dad With Car on Christmas
Pregnant Tori Spelling Gets Into the Holiday Spirit
Jane Fonda Hangs with Lily Tomlin in LA
Headlines
Fergie Gears Up for Her 11th Year on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
12/31/16
|
5:24 AM ET
It Was Debbie Reynolds' 'Destiny' to Be With Carrie Fisher, Son Says
12/30/16
|
6:41 PM ET
Bill Cosby Files for Change of Venue in Assault Case
12/30/16
|
4:12 PM ET
Inside Zsa Zsa Gabor's Funeral in Beverly Hills
12/30/16
|
2:57 PM ET
'Bright Lights' Documentary on Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to Air Jan. 7
12/30/16
|
11:45 AM ET
10 Best and Worst Movies of 2016
12/30/16
|
11:02 AM ET
'Twilight' Star Ashley Greene Is Engaged
12/30/16
|
10:37 AM ET
Lindsay Lohan Wants a 'Mean Girls 2'
12/30/16
|
9:37 AM ET
Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in Elevator in Times Square
12/30/16
|
9:05 AM ET
50 Best Albums of 2016
12/30/16
|
4:46 AM ET
11 Most Memorable Pop Culture Moments of 2016
12/30/16
|
4:09 AM ET
All the Interviews You Don't Want to Miss
Michael Fassbender Sings Patsy Cline's 'Crazy'
Michael Fassbender Cannot Stop Cracking Jokes During Interview
Celeb 101 With Bellamy Young
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Imagines 'Walking Dead' Where Negan Is the Hero
Celeb 101 with Shemar Moore
Tom Ford's 4-Year-Old Son Refuses to Wear Anything but Black
Entertainment Video
Hundreds Turn Out for Light Saber Walk in Arizona to Honor Carrie Fisher
Reviewing the Top 5 Pop Culture Moments of 2016
Fantasy Forecast: Week 17
A Look at the Bacon Inspired Menu at BarBacon
Celebrating National Bacon Day at BarBacon
New Year's Ball Test Takes Place in NYC's Times Square
10 Best and 10 Worst Films of 2016
Baby News for Singer Pink and Actress Ellen Pompeo
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to Have Joint Funeral
Fans Give Carrie Fisher Her Own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Connect with Us
In The News
Movie Reviews
TV News
Dancing With The Stars
Oscars
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy
Your CA Privacy Rights
Children's Online Privacy Policy
Interest-Based Ads
Terms of Use
Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.