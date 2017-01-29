Sections
Sia, Rosie O'Donnell and Other Celebs to Match ACLU Donations
Headlines
Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Says He Won't Attend Academy Awards
1/29/17
|
4:19 PM ET
What to Expect From the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
1/29/17
|
7:46 AM ET
Actor John Hurt Has Died at 77
1/28/17
|
5:29 AM ET
Lindsay Lohan Meets Turkey's Erdogan, Syrian Child Refugee
1/28/17
|
4:55 AM ET
From Mel Brooks to Mia Farrow, Hollywood Pays Tribute to John Hurt
1/28/17
|
3:41 AM ET
Bernadette Peters Recalls Funny Moment on Set With Mary Tyler Moore
1/27/17
|
6:17 PM ET
'Hamilton' Actors to Sing 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LI
1/27/17
|
3:28 PM ET
Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik Release Video for 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'
1/27/17
|
11:30 AM ET
Matthew McConaughey's Mom Wants to Be a Movie Star Too
1/27/17
|
11:07 AM ET
Michael Keaton's Batsuit From 'Batman Returns' Sells at Auction for $41,250
1/27/17
|
10:49 AM ET
'A Dog's Purpose' Is Touching, But Not Very Good
1/27/17
|
10:38 AM ET
All the Interviews You Don't Want to Miss
Octavia Spencer's Hilarious Rendition of 'Wonder Woman' Theme Song
Octavia Spencer Lacks 'Clear Recollection' of Winning Oscar
Adam Driver on 50-Pound Weight Loss, 'Girls' Finale and the Next 'Star Wars'
'Star Wars' Actor Adam Driver Sings His Unique Version of 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star'
Michael Fassbender Sings Patsy Cline's 'Crazy'
Michael Fassbender Cannot Stop Cracking Jokes During Interview
Celeb 101 With Bellamy Young
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Imagines 'Walking Dead' Where Negan Is the Hero
Entertainment Video
Talking With Melissa Errico at BroadwayCon
Omarosa Manigault on Voter Fraud, Women's March and More
Omarosa Manigault on Her Role in the White House, 'Engagement' With Black Community
Steve Bannon Says Media Should 'Keep Its Mouth Shut'
Gretchen Carlson Discusses Empowering Women
Matthew McConaughey Says His Mom Wants to Star in Movies With Him
Carrie Fisher Wanted Harrison Ford to Sing During Her Oscars Tribute
Oscar Nominee Denzel Washington on Casting and Directing 'Fences'
Oscar Nominee Octavia Spencer Hilariously Reflects on the First Time She Won an Oscar
Oscar Nominee Dev Patel Says it Wasn't Easy Getting Roles After 'Slumdog Millionaire'
In The News
Movie Reviews
TV News
Dancing With The Stars
Oscars
