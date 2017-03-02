Sections
Oscar Nominee Mahershala Ali on Embracing His Name
David Bornfriend
Full Story
|
Annette Bening: 'I Like This Stage of Life'
7 Reasons This Year's Oscar Nominations Are Notable
Matthew McConaughey's Mom Wants to Be a Movie Star Too
Headlines
Tambor Felt Great 'Responsibility' to Transgender Community in 'Transparent'
2/3/17
|
4:43 PM ET
New 'Transformers' Clip Debuts, Michael Bay Suggests He's Leaving Franchise
2/3/17
|
2:54 PM ET
Review:
'The Space Between Us' Is a Great Concept Hurt by Half-Hearted Effort
2/3/17
|
10:18 AM ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hospitalized Due to Knee Surgery
2/3/17
|
10:13 AM ET
Michael Buble Says Doctors 'Optimistic' About 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Battle
2/3/17
|
9:45 AM ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enjoy a Romantic Date in London
2/2/17
|
8:50 PM ET
Angelina Jolie Says Travel Policy 'Should Be Based on Facts, Not Fear'
2/2/17
|
6:01 PM ET
Will Lady Gaga Get Political at the Super Bowl?
2/2/17
|
4:42 PM ET
Luke Bryan on Singing at the Super Bowl:
I'll 'Put My Stamp' on the National Anthem
2/2/17
|
4:19 PM ET
Priyanka Chopra Speaks Out on Trump Immigration Ban
2/2/17
|
2:22 PM ET
Matthew McConaughey:
Time to Embrace Trump
2/2/17
|
1:24 PM ET
All the Interviews You Don't Want to Miss
Mahershala Ali on Embracing His Name
Annette Bening: 'I Like This Stage of Life'
Matthew McConaughey Says His Mom Wants to Star in Movies With Him
Ben Affleck Says There Won’t Be a ‘Good Will Hunting’ Sequel
'Moonlight' Director Says He Can't Watch His Film With an Audience
Entertainment Video
LeAnn Rimes on Working Without Boundaries
Mahershala Ali on Embracing His Name
Kellyanne Conway Recalls (Then Clarifies) 'Massacre' That Never Happened
Robert De Niro Discusses Admiration for Pres. Obama and Rally Against Trump
'The Space Between Us': Review
Mahershala Ali Sings Soulful Rendition of Sam Cooke's 'A Change is Gonna Come'
Lady Gaga Hopes Her Super Bowl Performance Will Unite People
Luke Bryan on Singing at the Super Bowl: I'll 'Put My Stamp' on the National Anthem
Trump Makes Gaffe When Honoring Frederick Douglass
Trump Jokingly Offers Prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger
