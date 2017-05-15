'13 Reasons Why' star explains why Selena Gomez won't appear in season 2

Ever since the controversial Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" was renewed for a second season, many are wondering if executive producer Selena Gomez will appear in the actual show.

One of the show's stars, Amy Hargreaves, who plays Clay's mom, Mrs. Jensen, in the show, doubts very much that will happen in the next installment, which premieres next year.

In fact, she told ABC News that Gomez, 24, herself thought that "it would become so much more about Selena Gomez and not about the story."

"It would kinda distract from the main story," Hargreaves, 47, added. "So I can't imagine that she would pop up for a cameo, but who knows? You never know."

"13 Reasons Why" centers on high school student Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, who commits suicide and leaves behind 13 cassette tapes explaining who’s to blame for her suffering.

Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, bought the rights to the 2007 young adult novel "13 Reasons Why" by Jay Asher years ago and had planned to turn it into a movie, with Gomez as the star.

Gomez herself explained why she decided to take a more behind-the-scenes role in a Hollywood Reporter interview last month.

“A book is frightening for me because I know the cult following it has, which is the reason why I didn’t want to be in it," she said then.

Still, Hargreaves said working with Gomez was great.

"She's just a lovely girl," she gushed. "She's a young woman who's very smart and very talented, obviously, and very driven."