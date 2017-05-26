It is finally time for the summer movie showdown! And while the summer movie season will officially kick off this weekend, the unofficial battle at the box office has already begun. Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers, host of ABC News' "Popcorn With Peter Travers," has your full breakdown of what's to come.

Here's what you can expect from the top 18 summer movies:

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

This is the sequel to sci-fi space fantasy action thriller "Guardians of the Galaxy" released in 2014. The primary cast members have returned and include Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista.

Disney/Marvel

"This made money. It started the summer. It's not as good as the first one," said Travers on his 'Popcorn' summer movie preview special. "When are they ever? But it's worth seeing." Travers added that Bradley Cooper as the voice of the raccoon is not to be missed. But he said, "if you're looking for originality, it's not going to be there."

Baywatch

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron team up for “Baywatch,” a reboot of the hit 1980s TV series.

"I can't say it's the worst because The Rock is in it. This guy could sell me on anything. He just seems to have the ability to make things funny," Travers said. "I was happy watching it for about 10 minutes. Then I just started to get sick and wanted to throw up."

Watch the trailer for “Baywatch” here:

Wonder Woman

It wouldn't seem right to have summer flicks without superheroes. That's where Gal Gadot comes in, making her debut as “Wonder Woman.”

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

“We critics who have seen something early aren't allowed to say much. They say you have to wait till it opens. But I can say this. Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman for one second of the hideous 'Batman v. Superman' movie, she was really good. And she's really good this time. This woman knows how to move. So I'm giving 'her' a rave review.”

Despicable Me 3

The Minions are back. This time Steve Carell returns in a dual role, playing twin brothers Gru and Dru in “Despicable Me 3.”

Travers said, “I can watch the Minions if it's ‘Despicable Me 10.’ I'll still love those Minions.”

Watch the all new trailer for “Despicable Me 3” here:

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Yep, there’s another Spider-man movie coming your way. But it could be a good thing.

Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia Pictures

"This kid Tom Holland, who was in the last ‘Avengers’ movie as Spider-man, he's good! Either you cast this thing with Daniel Day-Lewis or you go younger. And they went younger, which is a good idea because this kid has so much talent," Travers said.

War for the Planet of the Apes

The sequel to the 2014 “Planet of the Apes” makes its debut this summer. And you might want to add this one to your list.

"I've got to say that this is one of those reboots that I like for one reason,” said Travers. “Andy Serkis does the motion capture and the voice for Caesar the ape. This guy's a genius. He makes a character out of nothing except his whole voice and posture and movements. And this one is probably the most moving of any ‘Planet of the Apes’ movie.”

Watch the trailer for "War for the Planet of the Apes” here:

Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron fans may be delighted with her return to the big screen. She's starring in the new spy thriller “Atomic: Blonde.”

“She was so good in the last ‘Mad Max’ movie, ‘Fury Road.’ She should have been nominated for that,” Travers said, “and in “Atomic Blonde,” she's as good. This is the one where she's committed to playing this one.”

See the trailer for “Atomic Blonde” here:

Dark Tower

There’s all-star power coming your way with the new action horror film “Dark Tower.”

“Idris Elba with Matthew McConaughey, I'm there to see it,” Travers said. "Instead of making it a mini-series, which was the idea, they made a two-hour movie.”

Take a look at the trailer for “Dark Tower” here:

Transformers: The Last Knight

The robots will return when 'Transformers' hits theaters with a fifth installment.

Andrew Cooper/Paramount Pictures

Travers said, "I think Michael Bay who directs 'Transformers', is the most cynical person in Hollywood. He says, ‘People will buy anything if it has a robot in it’." But Travers also pointed out that, "there wouldn't be a 'Transformers 5', if people didn't line up to [see] it. I would rather be tied to this chair and whipped than to go near ‘Transformers 5’.”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Javier Bardem joins the cast as the villain in the fifth installment of "Pirates of the Caribbean." Travers said Bardem gives a solid performance, but it’s not enough to save the film. He urges moviegoers to “abandon ship!”

Click below to see the trailer for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Baby Driver

Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx team up in “Baby Driver,” about a young getaway driver who finds himself taking part in a heist.

Wilson Webb/TriStar Pictures

"It's actually a good, smart movie. It's original!" Travers said. Add this one to your must-see list.

It Comes At Night

Travers heaped a lot of praise on the new horror flick “It Comes At Night.”

"Fabulous! This is a year where horror movies came back,” he said. “You think you know what's going to happen, you don't know. People, you want to be scared? This is it!"

Take a sneak peek at the “It Comes At Night” trailer here:

The Big Sick

Get ready for laughs with the new comedy, “The Big Sick.” The film comes from husband-and-wife duo Kumail Nanjani and Emily V. Gordon.

Nicole Rivelli/Lionsgate

"You laugh, you cry, you do all those things. Not a sequel, not a prequel, it's an original," said Travers.

The Emoji Movie

There’s an ‘emoji’ movie coming this summer. Who knew?! Patrick Stewart will be the voice of ‘poop’.

"I'm telling you, this is gonna make it. It's gonna be good. It's going to be a big hit,” said Travers.

Watch the trailer for “The Emoji Movie” here:

The Beguiled

Director Sofia Coppola’s newest film, “The Beguiled,” will debut later in the summer starring Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.

Focus Features

"Sophia Coppola does these movies that ... are always tough and interesting. It screams Oscar heat to me,” Travers said.

Dunkirk

The Battle of Dunkirk takes center stage in Christopher Nolan's World War II film, "Dunkirk." It stars Mark Rylance, Harry Styles and Tom Hardy.

Travers said, “Christopher Nolan, anything he does says, 'Academy, take a look.'”

See the trailer for “Dunkirk” here:

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

It’s been 10 years since Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” brought climate change to the forefront for moviegoers. The sequel hits the big screen this summer.

Paramount Pictures

“He needed to make it. Al Gore, this subject, he's really passionate about it. He's funny. The first movie won an Oscar. The second could do the same thing,” Travers said.

Detroit

This year marks the 50th anniversary since rioting and civil unrest rocked Detroit in 1967. The new film “Detroit” will look back at the events that unfolded.

“What's the name that's makes us say we've got to see this? Katherine Bigelow. To have her take on a subject like this, at a time where the subject of rioting, of race relations is so hot, it just screams, 'I've got to see this,'” Travers said.

Take a first look at Katherine Bigelow’s “Detroit” here:

Be sure to watch Peter Travers' full summer movie preview in the video above.