We are less than two weeks out from the 2017 Academy Awards! After last night's British Academy Film Awards, most of the expected winners remain unchanged, with the exception of best actor, which is heating up between Denzel Washington and Casey Affleck.

Here's a rundown from the experts at FiveThirtyEight, OddsChecker, Gold Derby and others.

The only remaining awards left are the Writers Guild of America Awards, which will take place this weekend. The odds are not expected to change much heading into the big show.

Best Picture

"La La Land" is the heavy favorite in all of the three aforementioned sites, with some of OddsChecker's expert sites putting the musical at 1/7 favorites.

Walt Hickey, pop culture guru at FiveThirtyEight, has a power rating for "La La Land" at 319 total points versus 114 points for the No. 2 "Moonlight." "Manchester by the Sea" sits at No. 3 with "Arrival" right behind.

Over the course of awards season, "La La Land" has snagged the big prize at Producer's Guild, Director's Guild, BAFTA and Golden Globes. It would be a big shock if any other film took home the final award of the night at the Oscars.

Best Director

Hickey said it best with a column last week calling Damien Chazelle -- the man behind the camera for "La La Land" -- a "lock" to win this category. Barry Jenkins from "Moonlight" is on most sites at No. 2, but well behind Chazelle.

"Since his win at the Golden Globes, Chazelle has never gone below an 88 percent implied probability of winning [the Oscars]," Hickey writes.

Chazelle has basically swept all the awards leading up to the Oscars in 13 days.

Best Actor

It's still close, but Affleck won at last night's BAFTAs, which put him in front in Hickey's leader board. It's still a 40-point race, which is close, according to Hickey. The scenario is the same at OddsChecker, who has Affleck in front, but not by much!

In fact, if you go to odds site PaddyPower, Affleck is a 4/7 favorite to Washington's 5/4. Ryan Gosling is No. 3 on most lists, but expect Washington's or Affleck's name to be called on Feb. 26.

In addition to the BAFTAs, Affleck took home best actor at the Golden Globes, while Washington won at the SAGs.

Best Actress

Emma Stone is really the front-runner here. She almost doubles Isabelle Huppert in power points from FiveThirtyEight's rankings, who is tied at No. 2 with Natalie Portman.

This comes after Portman and Huppert were tied for the lead just two weeks earlier, but Stone's momentum at the latest awards circuit has her as the clear favorite.

According to OddsChecker and Gold Derby, Huppert, who won the Golden Globe for best actress, is actually in third place, behind Portman and Stone.

Best Supporting Actress and Actor

Viola Davis is yet another lock in her respective category.

According to FiveThirtyEight, she has three times as many power points as Michelle Williams. OdssChecker has her at an astounding 1/50 and 1/40 favorite. Yes, you read that right. The same can be said for Gold Derby's rankings, with Naomie Harris sitting at No. 3.

Despite the upset at last night's awards, Mahershala Ali is still the favorite here. Dev Patel made up for lost ground with his BAFTA win, but it may be a little too late. In fact, Gold Derby still has Patel at No. 3, behind Ali and Michael Shannon.