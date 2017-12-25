30 holiday movies to stream on Netflix this Christmas

Netflix has options for viewers of all ages who are looking to spend some quiet time in front of a screen this Christmas.

From classics ("White Christmas") to comedies ("Bojack Horseman Christmas Special") to franchises ("The Santa Clause"), fans of every genre should be able to find something to pass the time.

Paramount

Netflix

And for those who prefer something non-holiday related, there are plenty of newly- available releases this month on the streaming service, and others like it.

Holiday movies on Netflix include:

"12 Dates of Christmas"

"A Christmas Prince"

"A Christmas Kiss"

"A Very Murray Christmas"

"Angels in the Snow"

"Back to Christmas"

"Bojack Horseman Christmas Special"

"Casper’s Haunted Christmas"

"Christmas Crush"

"Christmas Inheritance"

"DreamWorks Holiday Classics"

"Fireplace and Melodies for the Holidays"

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

"Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

"Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas"

"Marry Me For Christmas"

"Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mickey Mouse"

"Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"

"Santa Buddies"

"Santa Claws"

"Santa Paws"

"Santa Paws 2"

"Snow Buddies"

"The Legend of Frosty the Snowman"

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

"The Santa Clause"

"The Santa Clause 2"

"The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

"The Spirit of Christmas"

"White Christmas"