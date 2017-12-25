30 holiday movies to stream on Netflix this Christmas

Dec 25, 2017, 9:27 AM ET
PHOTO: Tim Allen on a sled talking with Eric Lloyd in a scene from the film "The Santa Clause." Walt Disney Pictures/Getty Images
Tim Allen on a sled talking with Eric Lloyd in a scene from the film "The Santa Clause."

Netflix has options for viewers of all ages who are looking to spend some quiet time in front of a screen this Christmas.

From classics ("White Christmas") to comedies ("Bojack Horseman Christmas Special") to franchises ("The Santa Clause"), fans of every genre should be able to find something to pass the time.

PHOTO: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen appear in White Christmas.Paramount
Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen appear in "White Christmas."

PHOTO: Bojack Horseman appears in a scene in BoJack Horseman, BoJack Horseman Christmas Special: Sabrinas Christmas Wish.Netflix
Bojack Horseman appears in a scene in "BoJack Horseman, BoJack Horseman Christmas Special: Sabrina's Christmas Wish."

And for those who prefer something non-holiday related, there are plenty of newly- available releases this month on the streaming service, and others like it.

Holiday movies on Netflix include:

  • "12 Dates of Christmas"
  • "A Christmas Prince"
  • "A Christmas Kiss"
  • "A Very Murray Christmas"
  • "Angels in the Snow"
  • "Back to Christmas"
  • "Bojack Horseman Christmas Special"
  • "Casper’s Haunted Christmas"
  • "Christmas Crush"
  • "Christmas Inheritance"
  • "DreamWorks Holiday Classics"
  • "Fireplace and Melodies for the Holidays"
  • "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"
  • "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"
  • "Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas"
  • "Marry Me For Christmas"
  • "Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mickey Mouse"
  • "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas"
  • "Santa Buddies"
  • "Santa Claws"
  • "Santa Paws"
  • "Santa Paws 2"
  • "Snow Buddies"
  • "The Legend of Frosty the Snowman"
  • "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
  • "The Santa Clause"
  • "The Santa Clause 2"
  • "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
  • "The Spirit of Christmas"
  • "White Christmas"

PHOTO: Jim Carrey appears in a scene in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Getty Images
Jim Carrey appears in a scene in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

