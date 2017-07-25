88-year-old woman with terminal illness meets and flirts with Luke Bryan

For 88-year-old Frances Stanaway of Missouri, meeting country star Luke Bryan was the "night of her life."

Stanaway, who is battling a terminal illness, got the chance to meet -- and flirt -- with Bryan through the organization Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care out of Pennsylvania. On Friday, Stanaway, a country music fan, received tickets to his show in Kansas City and got to meet the "Crash My Party" singer just before the concert.

But her meeting went far beyond the usual photo op and hug.

lukebryan.com

"Crossroads has a 'Gift of a Day' campaign that tries to make these final wishes come true for these hospice patients," said Tracy Bunch, the coordinator of the campaign at Crossroads.

Bunch said since she's a big Bryan fan, the team made her a special shirt that read “Shake It for Me, Luke!” to wear at the show and even printed out a picture of the singer's behind. He's know for shaking it on stage during his shows. Her night also included a dinner donated by a local seafood restaurant.

Not only did Bryan sign the unique pic for Stanaway, he then "grabbed her hands and put them on his butt and posed like that," Bunch said, referring to a picture of the singer making a funny face, while his fan grabs his behind.

"Her face was just [amazing]," Bunch said. "Here eyes were probably the biggest they've ever gotten at that moment."

After that, Bunch said Stanaway, who was joined at the show by her son, Vincent Sokolaski, and his wife, Linda Sokolaski, wouldn't stop smiling the rest of the night and throughout the concert.

"It's also all she's been talking about the past few days," she said. "At the end of the evening, she called it the 'night of her life.'"

Linda Sokolaski added that after the show, Crossroads printed out an enlarged copy of the picture with Bryan and now, Stanaway has that hanging up in her nursing home room.

"She's still pretty pumped about it," Sokolaski said. "She's liked country music all her life and he was so kind to her."