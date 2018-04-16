Star says it was like 'no time had passed' when 'Roseanne' cast reunited

Apr 16, 2018, 10:31 AM ET
PHOTO: A scene from the reboot "Roseanne."PlayAdam Rose/ABC via Getty Images
Roseanne Barr said it was like "no time had passed" when she reunited with the cast of "Roseanne" on the set of the reboot after two decades apart.

"It's just been a blast to see everybody come back to their character," Barr added. "It was just all still alive."

PHOTO: A scene from the reboot Roseanne.Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images
A scene from the reboot "Roseanne."

The cast members of the hit show opened up about what it was like to come back together in a behind-the-scenes featurette from ABC.

John Goodman, who plays Dan Conner, added that "it was like we had a week off for 20 years."

PHOTO: Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of Roseanne.Adam Rose/ABC via AP
Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne."

Goodman said that the characters and set had become a part of his life. "I really missed it," he said.

Walking onto the new set was "out of this world," Laurie Metcalf, who plays Jackie Harris, said.

PHOTO:A scene from the reboot Roseanne.Adam Rose/ABC
PHOTO:A scene from the reboot "Roseanne.

Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene Conner, added that the first table read they did together was "surreal."

Michael Fishman, the actor who plays D.J. Conner, equated it to coming back to your hometown again.

PHOTO: On an episode of Roseanne Darlene and Roseanne are pictured in the kitchen.Greg Gayne/ABC
On an episode of "Roseanne" Darlene and Roseanne are pictured in the kitchen.

"If you've ever moved away from the town you grew up in and then you show back up," he said. "A lot of it is very much the way you left it."

The "Roseanne" reboot airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Watch a sneak peak of this week's episode here:

Exclusive 'Roseanne' sneak peek: Darlene and David reunite

Comments