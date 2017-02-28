Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologizes for Oscars mix-up

Everybody's talking about Sunday's Oscars gaffe during which Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway incorrectly announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner instead of Moonlight. Monday, it was the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' turn to weigh in.

The Academy released a statement that read, "We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night’s Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight' whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved -- including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide -- we apologize."

The statement continues: "For the last 83 years, the Academy has entrusted [PriceWaterhouseCoopers] to handle the critical tabulation process, including the accurate delivery of results. PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony.

"We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward. We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences."

Shortly after the ceremony, PriceWaterhouseCoopers issued their own apology, saying in a statement that the error occurred because the presenters were given the wrong envelope.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs was understandably upset by the whole affair. A writer for the New Yorker was backstage at the Oscars and happened upon Isaacs just after it happened. Her reaction? "Horror," she told him. "I just thought, Oh, my God, how does this happen? How. Does. This. Happen. And it was such a wonderful show.”