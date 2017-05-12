Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs not seeking re-election

Cheryl Boone Isaacs is not seeking re-election on the Academy’s Board of Governors, ABC News has confirmed with an Academy spokesperson.

Boone Isaacs, who was the first black president of the organization, has run the Academy for the past four years. She said she decided to let "new voices" take over.

In a statement to ABC News, Boone Isaacs said, "It’s been my greatest honor serving on the Academy’s Board of Governors in numerous capacities for more than two decades, and it will be a privilege to provide the opportunity for new voices to have a seat at the table.”

After the lack of diversity at the Oscars in past years, Boone Isaacs was very vocal about making changes to the awards show.

She addressed the issue directly at the 2017 Oscars.

She said the global community in film is "one that is becoming more inclusive and diverse with each passing day" and "tonight is proof that art has no borders, no single language and does not belong to a single faith. The power of art is that it transcends all these things."