Actor and self-proclaimed "adrenaline junkie" Rob Lowe and his two sons joined "GMA" to discuss the actor's latest antics and their new TV show, "The Lowe Files."

Lowe recently shared a video of himself paddleboarding alongside two great white sharks, and ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos pressed the actor for a straight answer as to why he thought that was a good idea.

"I've had a lot of time to reflect on it, particularly since the two shark attacks afterwards in the same area. And I've decided it's a midlife crisis," the actor said laughing and adding that his son Matthew talked him into it.

Now more of his thrill-seeking adventures will be featured in a new show with his two sons, Matthew and John, "The Lowe Files," which Rob Lowe described as, "If you took 'Scooby Doo,' 'The X-Files' and 'Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown' and put them into a blender ... that's exactly what you get."

In the first episode, the Lowes go in search of ghosts and spirits at Preston Castle, a former boys' reformatory in Ione, California, thought to be haunted.

"At one point that device says the name of the murdered woman," Lowe said of their time at what some say may be the most haunted building in America. But Matthew said the three of them differ when it comes to what they actually believe about ghosts and haunting, "Varying levels of skepticism between all of us."

"We have to keep him grounded," John said of their father. "I always say he's a borderline conspiracy theorist," he added laughing.

"Johnny is the skeptic, but he's also the most scared. So go figure" Lowe explained of his son.

Matthew said he stands somewhere in between, "I'm the middle ground ... until I can prove it I'm not going to say that I believe it, but you know there's a lot of evidence in the show that made me question some longtime skepticism."

Though they disagreed about their levels of belief, they were on common ground when it comes to describing their dad.

"He's a goofball, you'd think he was our age. He acts like he's our age," John said. Matthew added that parts of the show give a glimpse of the real Rob Lowe.

"There's a lot of us driving around in the car in this show, and if you want to see what he's really like just that those scenes, that's just him," Matthew said.

As to their father, who has previously written in his own book about the importance of spending time with his kids, he emphasized that having the adventures together is the best part of the new show.

"The fun of it at the end of the day is getting out of the house having an adventure with your kids ... that's all we have are our memories, so for us to be able to get out and do this and have it documented is just an amazing gift," Lowe said.